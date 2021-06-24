Global Flexible Pipes Market Report 2021-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Pipes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Flexible Pipes Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Pipes estimated at US$952 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
High-Density Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$512.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyamides segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Flexible Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$228.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Polyvinylidene Fluoride Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR
In the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$147.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$155.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):
- Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.
- ContiTech AG
- FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.
- GE Oil & Gas
- Magma Global Limited
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Pipelife Nederland B.V.
- Prysmian Group
- Shawcor Ltd.
- TechnipFMC PLC
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Flexible Pipe Market to Witness Moderate Growth
- New Oil Reserve Discoveries to Bolster Demand for Flexible Pipe Market
- Exhibit 1: Total Reserves in the US, Both Proven and Changes for the Years 2017-2018
- Introduction of Innovative and Technologically Advanced Process for Drilling to Support Market Growth of Flexible Pipes
- Increasing Demand for Non-corrosive Pipes Due to Increasing Need for Application in Oil & Gas Industry to Bolster Flexible Pipes Market Prospects
- Increase in Deepwater Exploration to Support Market Demand
- Exhibit 2: Global Liquids Output: Production in Million b/d
- Increasing demand for Oil & Gas Brighten-up Market Prospects of Flexible Pipes
- Exhibit 3: Supply and Demand of Oil (in Million Barrels a day) for OECD Countries: 2017-2020
- Exhibit 4: Global Oil Production in Thousand Barrels per Day: 1998-2018
- Increasing Demand for Non-corrosive Pipes Bolster Flexible Pipes Market Growth
- Drop in Crude Oil Prices to Challenge Market Growth of Flexible Pipes Market
- Increase in Horizontal Wells Exploration Drives Market Demand for Flexible Pipes
- Technological Advancements in Oil Drilling to Bolster Market Growth
- Stringent Regulations Governing the Oil & Gas Sector to Slow Down Market Growth
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
