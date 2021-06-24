Insights on the Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Global Markets to 2026 - by Category and Region

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment is estimated to grow from $23.4 billion in 2021 to reach $30.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool to provide a thorough evaluation of the ophthalmic device, diagnostic and surgical market. The geographical scope is worldwide, with an emphasis on major markets such as the United States. This report identifies products by type and, where applicable, disease.

Within the global market of ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment, three general areas are identified, with appropriate subsegments discussed. These include -

Ophthalmic diagnostic market

Ophthalmic imaging equipment Fundus cameras and optic nerve imaging equipment Digital refractive measurement equipment Other imaging/digital equipment

Ophthalmic non-imaging exam diagnostics/equipment Ophthalmoscopes and routine exam equipment Other exam equipment (i.e., slit lamps, tonometers)



Contact lens market

Spherical lenses

Toric lenses

Multifocal lenses

Gas permeable, cosmetic-only and shaping lenses

Ophthalmic surgical market

Cataract, vitreoretinal and other IOLs Cataract consumables Ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD) Femtosecond laser equipment Phacoemulsification equipment Cataract others

Refractive Refractive lasers IOLs and phakic IOLs Other products



Additionally, the market is analyzed in terms of use and focuses on specific diseases and conditions such as cataract treatments, glaucoma treatments and refractive treatments. Each segment provides detailed information of products, current market estimates and market forecasts.

The Report Includes

186 data tables and 12 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of current market size and potential growth forecast for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user, application and geographic region

Discussion of market opportunities for ophthalmic diagnostics, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the medical devices industry

Highlights of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the demand within global ophthalmic market and its sub-segments

In-depth analysis for each of the market segments based on the product type such as contact lens, ophthalmic surgical, and ophthalmic diagnostic devices at the regional and country level

Coverage of country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Australia within the regional segment

Review of challenges and market deterrents that need to be addressed in the global market to achieve fiscal success

Assessment of the key market players and their product portfolios, recent developments, and areas of application in ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment

Descriptive company profiles of the market leading participants, including Alcon AG, Bausch + Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Hoya Corp., and Seiko Opticals

An aging population is a significant driver in the growth of the market, boosting sales for products directed at eye-related diseases and emphasizing early intervention through diagnosis and treatments.

The global population will continue to grow and age. This suggests a steady market path for ophthalmic diagnostics, devices and surgical equipment throughout the next several decades.

Several significant trends continue to influence this market.

Trends covered in this report include the following:

Government regulation for medical devices.

FDA and LASIK eye surgery.

Ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device recalls and label changes.

Government bills and laws related to contact lenses.

Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act.

Refractive surgery prices.

Advertising and marketing expenditures.

Lens simulation center.

Global population demographics.

Eye disease statistics in the United States and worldwide.

Industry acquisitions and mergers.

