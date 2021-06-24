Insights on the Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Global Markets to 2026 - by Category and Region

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment is estimated to grow from $23.4 billion in 2021 to reach $30.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool to provide a thorough evaluation of the ophthalmic device, diagnostic and surgical market. The geographical scope is worldwide, with an emphasis on major markets such as the United States. This report identifies products by type and, where applicable, disease.
Within the global market of ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment, three general areas are identified, with appropriate subsegments discussed. These include -
Ophthalmic diagnostic market
- Ophthalmic imaging equipment
- Fundus cameras and optic nerve imaging equipment
- Digital refractive measurement equipment
- Other imaging/digital equipment
- Ophthalmic non-imaging exam diagnostics/equipment
- Ophthalmoscopes and routine exam equipment
- Other exam equipment (i.e., slit lamps, tonometers)
Contact lens market
- Spherical lenses
- Toric lenses
- Multifocal lenses
- Gas permeable, cosmetic-only and shaping lenses
Ophthalmic surgical market
- Cataract, vitreoretinal and other
- IOLs
- Cataract consumables
- Ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD)
- Femtosecond laser equipment
- Phacoemulsification equipment
- Cataract others
- Refractive
- Refractive lasers
- IOLs and phakic IOLs
- Other products
Additionally, the market is analyzed in terms of use and focuses on specific diseases and conditions such as cataract treatments, glaucoma treatments and refractive treatments. Each segment provides detailed information of products, current market estimates and market forecasts.
The Report Includes
- 186 data tables and 12 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of current market size and potential growth forecast for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user, application and geographic region
- Discussion of market opportunities for ophthalmic diagnostics, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the medical devices industry
- Highlights of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the demand within global ophthalmic market and its sub-segments
- In-depth analysis for each of the market segments based on the product type such as contact lens, ophthalmic surgical, and ophthalmic diagnostic devices at the regional and country level
- Coverage of country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Australia within the regional segment
- Review of challenges and market deterrents that need to be addressed in the global market to achieve fiscal success
- Assessment of the key market players and their product portfolios, recent developments, and areas of application in ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment
- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading participants, including Alcon AG, Bausch + Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Hoya Corp., and Seiko Opticals
An aging population is a significant driver in the growth of the market, boosting sales for products directed at eye-related diseases and emphasizing early intervention through diagnosis and treatments.
The global population will continue to grow and age. This suggests a steady market path for ophthalmic diagnostics, devices and surgical equipment throughout the next several decades.
Several significant trends continue to influence this market.
Trends covered in this report include the following:
- Government regulation for medical devices.
- FDA and LASIK eye surgery.
- Ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device recalls and label changes.
- Government bills and laws related to contact lenses.
- Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act.
- Refractive surgery prices.
- Advertising and marketing expenditures.
- Lens simulation center.
- Global population demographics.
- Eye disease statistics in the United States and worldwide.
- Industry acquisitions and mergers.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Structure of the Eye
- Pathology of Vision
- Terminology
- Eye Treatment Specialists
- Optometrist
- Optician
- Blindness: A Global Problem
- Description of Ophthalmic Conditions and Diseases
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- COVID-19
- Severity of the Disease
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Ophthalmology Device Industry
- Market Impact
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Ophthalmic Device Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment
- Possible Post-COVID-19 Ophthalmic Device, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Scenario
- Current Status and Impact on MedTech
- Market Impact
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Category
- Introduction
- Contact Lenses
- Ophthalmic Surgical
- Types of Surgical Procedures
- Product Description
- Ophthalmic Diagnostics
- Types of Diagnostic Tests
- Product Description
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Drivers
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Medical Imaging Equipment Regulations
- Regulations
- United States
- Europe
- India
- Australia
- China
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Market Shares
- Key Company Developments
- Global Competitive Structure and Market Shares of Contact Lenses
- Global Competitive Structure and Market Shares of Ophthalmic Surgical Equipment and Devices
- Patents on Ophthalmic Devices
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Alcon
- Bausch + Lomb Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Ag
- Coopervision Inc.
- Essilorluxottica
- Hoya Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Menicon
- Nidek Co., Ltd.
- Nikon
- Rodenstock
- Seiko Opticals
- Topcon Corp.
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Haag-Streit
- Other Related Equipment
- Heidelberg Engineering Gmbh
- Lumenis
- Ophtec Bv
- Optovue
- Staar Surgical
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
- Other Smaller Companies
