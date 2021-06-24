Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379609/?utm_source=GNW
The growth in the market has also been fueled by increasing number of working women, busy lifestyles, urbanization, rising e-commerce, prospering economies; increasing disposable incomes and improving lifestyles; coupled with the opportunities extended by an underpenetrated market; trade ups from cheaper mass brands into premium brands; preference for ecofriendly fabric softener offerings; rising levels of extravagance in the laundry care; wider acceptance of premium brands beyond Western borders; availability of innovative and novel formulations and types; rising popularity of stylish yet comfortable fabrics. Fragrance-based fabric softeners witnessed immense popularity among consumers and manufacturers expended resources and time using fragrance as a major differentiating factor for their products, launching myriad fragrance variants for different consumers. Going forward, floral-inspired fragrances will continue to drive the fabric conditioner/softener market globally.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dryer Sheets segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Liquid fabric softeners act through the deposition of cationic active ingredients or compounds on fabrics. They are usually added during the rinsing process. With increased exposure to fabric surfaces, the deposition of active ingredients is as high as 90% when compared to sheet softeners. Dry sheet softeners/sheet softeners are often added in tumble dryers and not during the rinsing stage as liquid softeners. Sheet softeners contain essentially the same type of cationic compounds as washer-added liquids, with minor differences to ensure compatibility with the clothes dryer.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
- The Fabric Softeners and Conditioners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
By Application, Commercial Segment to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2026
- In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.34% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. Developed markets with higher disposable incomes per household have traditionally been major consumer clusters. Growth in these markets has been supported by increased product acceptance owing to introduction of innovative products targeting biodegradability, performance improvement, skin-friendliness, and requirement for water conservation, among others. Demand has also benefited from the launch of newer types of fabrics such as cashmere and washable wool which are made from modern synthetic fibers that need special care and treatment to sustain its unique properties, mainly smoothness and elasticity. Growing awareness over the many benefits offered is a key force driving current growth in developing Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle Eastern markets.
Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured)
- AlEn USA LLC
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dropps
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corporation
- LG Household and Healthcare
- Lion Corporation
- Melaleuca, Inc.
- Pigeon Home Products Corporation
- Procter & Gamble Co.,
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Unilever PLC
