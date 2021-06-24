Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market Report 2020-2025

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed picture of the market for organic and natural tampons. It highlights the current and future market potential for organic and natural tampons and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025 as well as market shares for key market players.

There are many notable innovations in organic and natural tampons, which are preferred mostly by women as they are made up of natural, renewable materials that are biodegradable. Conventional tampons use petroleum-based materials, a mix of natural and synthetic fibers, and bleaching agents.

Emerging online retail channels in the emerging economies will boost the organic and natural tampons market as compared to the retail channel, which includes medical stores, pharmacies, and retail stores; online will cannibalize these distribution channels during the forecast period.

The shift in consumer preference for those aged between 15-25 years in the Americas and Europe, Middle East, and Africa from other feminine hygiene products to organic and natural tampons will drive the organic and natural tampons markets in these regions.

Safety concerns associated with conventional tampons and the availability of natural tampons, with a smaller price difference between traditional and organic tampons, could help consumers adopt safe and biodegradable natural and organic tampons.

This report details market shares for organic and natural tampons based on type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into radially wound pledget tampons and square/rectangular tampon segments. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail and online segments.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments.

For market estimates, data have been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on tampon manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:

A comprehensive analysis of the global market for natural and organic tampons within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market for organic and natural tampons and a country-level market value analysis for various segments of the market

Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers) present across the globe and their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

Estimation of market size and forecast, and market share analysis of organic and natural tampons based on type, distribution channel, and geographical region

A brief outline on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as the overall natural and organic tampons market featuring the MedTech industry

Company profiles of the major organic and natural tampons manufacturers as well as other prominent vendors, including Bodywise (U.K.) Ltd., Maxim Hygiene, Organyc.in, and Seventh Generation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Impact of COVID-19 Virus on the Organic and Natural Tampons Market

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions for the Global Economy

Quick Recovery

Global Slowdown

Impact of COVID-19 Virus on the Natural and Organic Tampons Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

A shift in Consumer Preference for Organic Tampons

Safety Concerns for Conventional Tampons

Easy Disposal of Organic Tampons

Market Restraints

High Cost of Organic and Natural Tampons and Threat from Substitutes

Low Market Visibility in Retail Channels

Low Penetration in Developing Economies

Market Opportunities

Rise of E-commerce in the Emerging Markets

Increase in Product Efficiency

Growing Demand for Biodegradable Feminine Hygiene Products

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for Organic and Natural Tampons by Type

Radially Wound Pledget Tampons

Square/Rectangular Tampons

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

Global Market for Organic and Natural Tampons by Distribution Channel

Retail Channel

Online Channel

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Organic and Natural Tampons by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Regulatory Structure of the Organic and Natural Tampon Industry

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Major Organic and Natural Tampon Manufacturers

Bodywise (U.K.) Ltd.

The Honest Co.

Maxim Hygiene

Organyc.In

Seventh Generation

Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8arxjk