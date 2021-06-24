Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361283/?utm_source=GNW

Coding and marking systems are used to print product-related details, such as manufacturing date, batch number, and expiry date among others, on the package. Demand in the market is impacted by the outlook in the retail sector and the level of demand in the key end-use sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetic, chemical, pharmaceutical, and construction and building material among others. The increasing use of coding and marking systems for printing of batch numbers, government identification codes, and printing labels among others on both primary and secondary packaging materials in industries such as automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, semiconductor and electronics, and food and beverage among others presents considerable opportunities for growth.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Continuous Inkjet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. New generation coding and marking systems including continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers can code large amounts of variable information onto any type of surface such as organic or non-organic, absorbent or non-absorbent, smooth or uneven, dry, greasy, oily, or humid surface among others. The dominant share of CIJ segment is due mainly to its ease of installation. Laser systems are gaining momentum due to their superior benefits in the form of ease-of-use, low maintenance, high performance and no need for inks and other consumables.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $751 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $680.3 Million by 2026



- The Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$751 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$680.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is being spurred by the surging demand from various end-use industries specifically food and beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors. Increase in consumer incomes, westernization, improved lifestyles and marketing/retailing practices are poised to enhance demand for packaged consumer goods in developing markets, while presenting growth opportunities for coding and marking systems. North America and Europe are other major regions in the coding and marking system market, with growth fueled by sustained technology developments and increasing R&D investments being made by vendors. In the US and European countries, legislative specifications and industry standards are facilitating growth of coding and marking systems market.



Thermal Inkjet Segment to Reach $817.2 Million by 2026



- Thermal inkjet continues to evolve with a need for inks that will dry faster and offer better adhesion. Advanced ink types and high-resolution capabilities make thermal inkjet ideal for printing on masks in a manufacturing line. In the global Thermal Inkjet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$412 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$617.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$119.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured)



Domino Printing Sciences plc

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co Ltd.

Iconotech

ID Technology LLC

InkJet Inc.

Linx Printing Technologies Ltd

Markem-Imaje SAS

Matthews Marking Systems

Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

ProMach Inc.

REA Elektronik GmbH

SATO Labeling Solutions America Inc.

Universal Labeling Systems Inc.

Videojet Technologies Inc.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Packaging Industry

Pandemic Gives Rise to the Need for Coding and Marking for PPEs

and Other Products

An Introduction to Coding and Marking Systems & Solutions

Technological Perspective of Coding and Marking Systems

Types of Coding and Marking Systems by Technology Platforms

Types of Coding and Marking by Packaging Level

Coding and Marking on Packaging Substrates

Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions: A Critical Part of

Packaging Market

Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates Global Coding and

Marking Systems Market

Food & Beverage: The Major End-Use for Coding and Marking Market

Food & Beverage: The Major End-Use for Coding and Marking Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Vendors Aim to Operate as Single Source Solutions Providers

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures

to Build Huge Opportunities for Coding and Marking Market

Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global

Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions

EXHIBIT 3: Global Sales Losses due to Counterfeit Goods

(in Euro Billion) by Retail Sector for 2020E

EXHIBIT 4: Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country:

Percentage Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of

Copyright Owner

Industry 4.0 Plays a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency of

Coding and Marking Systems

EXHIBIT 5: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Industry 4.0 Poised to Transform FMCG Coding and Marking

Demand for Manufactured and Processed Goods to Influence Growth

in Coding and Marking Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): Prominent Technology Type for Coding

and Marking

Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth

Flexible Packaging Market Presents Potential Opportunities for

CIJ Technology

EXHIBIT 8: Global Flexible Packaging Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Thermal Transfer Overprinting: An Ideal Technology for Flexible

Packaging

Laser Marking Systems Poised to Witness High Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Industrial Laser Systems Market for Marking

and Engraving: Percentage Breakdown of Laser Revenues by Laser

Type for 2020E

Lasers Find Use in High-Speed Marking

Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs

Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in

Automotive Industry

Inkjet Devices for Coding and Marking Facilitate Product

Tracking and Tracing

Inkjet Coders Ensure Higher Efficiency with Lower Downtime for

Primary Packaging

Advanced Systems Vs Legacy Systems

Benefits for Users & Buyers of Packaging Machinery

Room for Further Improvements in Inkjet Coding

The Future of Inkjet Coders

Thermal Inkjet: Extended Application Scope Aids Growth

Addressing Ink-related Obstacles of High-Speed Coding for

Primary Packaging

Replacement of Analog Systems with Digital Products to Present

Growth for Coding and Marking Market

Digital Labeling and Smart Labels Enable Efficient Tracking of

Products

Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains

Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and

Marking Systems

EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaged Food Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2023 and 2026

Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food

Contamination and Counterfeiting

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by

Class I Recalls and Class II & III Recalls for 2014-2019

Coding and Marking Becomes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging

Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery

Sector

Coding and Marking Technologies Address Challenges Confronting

the Bakery Industry

TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector

Coding of Salty Snacks Packaging

Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging

Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging

Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg

Coding Segment

Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products

Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food

Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment

Supply Chain Management

EXHIBIT 12: Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type:

Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume for 2019 & 2025

Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the

Pharmaceutical Sector

Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus

on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting

Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 14: Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals

Worldwide: Percentage Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized

Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space

Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharmaceutical Sector

Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE

Packaging

TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material

Packaging

Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior

Water Fastness

Laser Marking Method Emerges to Address Medical Device Challenges

Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly

Line Efficiency

EXHIBIT 15: Global Automotive Market Growth Outlook (in %) for

Years 2019 through 2025

Growing Sales of Electronics and Electrical Systems Drive Need

for Coding and Marking Systems

Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electrical Manufacturing

Activity, Influencing Coding & Marking Market Growth

EXHIBIT 16: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve

Product Image

EXHIBIT 17: Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %)

for the Period 2019-2025

Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for

Coding and Marking

Construction Materials Manufacturers Rely on Coding

Technologies to Improve Product Efficiency and Security

Automated Traceability Advances Steel Tube and Pipe Industry

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Presents Growth for Coding and

Marking Market

EXHIBIT 18: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for

Years 2019 through 2025

Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales

Growth

High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge

Market Growth



