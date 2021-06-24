Symphony AI Company TeraRecon Appoints Dan McSweeney President

DURHAM, N.C., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced visualization and AI leader TeraRecon, a SymphonyAI company, today announced the appointment of Dan McSweeney as president. He will be responsible for continuing and expanding TeraRecon's leadership in healthcare advanced visualization and enterprise AI.



"TeraRecon is known for its strong reputation as the leader in advanced visualization and AI innovation in healthcare," said McSweeney. "We are reinvesting the benefits of that leadership into delivering further value for organizations by maintaining excellence in advanced visualization and clinical workflow applications, as well as implementing next-gen, AI-based technologies for superior outcomes for patients and communities."

TeraRecon leads the medical advanced visualization and AI market with its flagship Intuition product, delivering real-time imaging decision support for radiology, cardiology, vascular surgery, and more. Intuition is the 3D imaging market share leader in the US and the 2021 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization.

"TeraRecon has a long history of innovation and delivering customer value. Dan will help TeraRecon build on this history by accelerating AI-driven visualization and clinical solutions," said Romesh Wadhwani, chairman and founder of TeraRecon's parent company, SymphonyAI. "Dan's track record of creating and expanding value through continuous solution improvement and deployment will serve the TeraRecon team well. He understands the importance of driving down barriers to adoption by making AI solutions valuable, practical, and ubiquitous."

McSweeney brings to TeraRecon more than 20 years of strategic healthcare experience, with a strong track record of customer-centric growth. He spent 18 years with GE Capital and GE Healthcare in multiple executive roles. Most recently, he was at Wolters Kluwer Health, where he led the company's $500 million business in the Americas.

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon, a SymphonyAI business, is a leader in advanced imaging and visualization AI and clinical AI solutions with a mission to continuously redefine patient and healthcare. The flagship Intuition product is the 2021 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization and holds the number one market share in 3D imaging in the US. TeraRecon is continuing to innovate ahead of customer demand with sophisticated healthcare-focused AI platform solutions unlike any in the world today.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

