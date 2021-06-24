Global industrial cooling system market size to exhibit 5% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global industrial cooling system market size valuation had reached USD 16.33 billion in 2020 and is likely to expand with a CAGR of 5% during the study period, eventually accounting for USD 23 billion by the year 2027. According to seasoned analysts, collective inclination towards using energy efficient cooling systems and rapid technological breakthroughs are predominately driving the market growth.

Additionally, a detailed assessment of this market in terms of its segmentations has been provided, talking about the market share captured by each segment and its respective contribution towards the overall business dynamics. The study also mentions the competitive landscape, highlighting the revenue share as well as the business-centric strategies adopted by the market majors.

Industrial cooling systems are known to remove heat from a specific process and hence are widely adopted in oil & gas, chemical, or utility & power facilities. There has also been a surge in demand for such systems in thermal and nuclear power plants, which in turn is adding traction to the overall industry size.

Supportive regulatory scenario and increasing popularity of frequent site inspections are also favoring global industrial cooling system market outlook. However, factors such as rising environmental concerns and high installation costs could potentially hamper the remuneration scale of this business domain.

Having said that, technological advancements have allowed for development of industrial cooling systems with high efficiency and reduced energy costs, which may provide lucrative growth avenues for the industry participants in the forthcoming years.

Summarizing the market segmentations

The worldwide industrial cooling system market has been segmented into product landscape, application scope, and end-user analysis. Speaking of the product varieties, the market is further split into water cooling, hybrid cooling, evaporative cooling, and air cooling.

Based on application spectrum, this market space is categorized into utility & power, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, oil & gas metalworking, food & beverage, chemical, and automotive. The end-user scope is made up of pharmaceutical, petroleum & natural gas refining, food processing & storage, industrial manufacturing petrochemical processing, and power generation.

From the regional point of view

The geographical spectrum of global industrial cooling system market involves Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest market share and is likely to showcase similar growth trends in the ensuing years, primarily due to proliferating food & beverage sector in China and India.

Europe industrial cooling system market share is also predicted to expand significantly during the study duration. Growing demand for industrial coolers over conventional systems is facilitating the regional business outlook.

Global Industrial Cooling System Market Product Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Water Cooling

Hybrid Cooling

Evaporative Cooling

Air Cooling

Global Industrial Cooling System Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Utility & Power

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Metalworking

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Automotive

Global Industrial Cooling System Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Petroleum & Natural Gas Refining

Food Processing & Storage

Industrial Manufacturing Petrochemical Processing

Power Generation

Global Industrial Cooling System Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Industrial Cooling System Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Black Box Corporation

Bell Cooling Tower

Berg Chilling Systems Inc.

SPX Corporation

SPIG S.p.A.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Hamon Group

Paharpur Cooling Towers

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

