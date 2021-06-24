Global Biofuel Enzymes Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biofuel Enzymes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707128/?utm_source=GNW

Biofuels, primarily including fuel ethanol and biodiesel, serve to address growing environmental safety concerns associated with the use of fossil fuels. The global production of biofuels falls into three primary categories: ethanol, biodiesel, and hydro treated vegetable oil (HVO). Ethanol, produced from starchy feedstock (corn, wheat, cassava) and sugary feedstock (sugarcane, molasses, beets) is blended with petrol. Biodiesel, produced from non-edible agricultural material such as oil seeds, is blended with diesel. HVO or "green diesel" is emerging as an attractive alternative to biodiesel lately, with its primary advantage being chemical equivalence to petroleum diesel and thus its usage in diesel engines with no modification.



- Global Biofuel Enzymes market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$905.2 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Biofuel Enzymes, accounting for an estimated 37.8% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$342.3 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$587.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. The United States is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the analysis period. The market is set to maintain its growth momentum led by improving domestic fundamentals, and other unique growth drivers.



- Growth in the market will continue to be driven by surging demand for biodiesel, a clean and increasingly popular alternative for diesel. The increasing need for higher product specificity and productivity, combined with escalating environmental concerns and intensified government efforts for framing regulations with respect to biofuel combinations is helping the biofuel enzymes market grow. Additional factors driving biofuel enzymes growth include increasing use of biodiesel and bio-based ethanol, which not only minimize fuel cost but also carbon dioxide emissions, and greater customer transition towards the production of ethanol using cellulases and associated enzymes. Other important stimulants include greater demand for higher-efficacy enzymes-based pharmaceuticals and increased awareness about the application of biofuel enzymes in protein engineering technology.



Amylase Segment to Reach $504 Million by 2026



- Mostly sourced from plants and bacteria, amylase is a mainstream enzymatic solution for manufacture of sugar-based biofuels. Amylase ferments sugars into alcohol such as ethanol, butanol and propanol etc., thus making them useful in fuel applications. In fact, Amylase is the most commonly used biofuel enzyme for manufacture of fuel ethanol, the widely used biofuel in the world followed by biodiesel. Compared to other enzymes, amylase has high resistant power, which allows the enzyme to endure an array of temperature, pH and acidity levels during feedstock conversion into fuel. Global market for Amylase is estimated at US$338.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$504 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.0% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Amylase segment, accounting for 36.5% of the global sales in 2020. United States is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.5% over the analysis period to reach US$205.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels

Biofuels: An Introduction

Factors Driving the Shift towards Biofuels

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019 to 2022

Impact on Clean Technologies

COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Witnessing a Tough Year, US Biofuel Producers Seek Inclusion in

COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Package

Global Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels

and Bounce Back Quickly

Biofuel Enzymes: Definition and Scope

Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts

Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes

Types of Biofuel Enzymes

Market Outlook

Regional Market Review

Biofuels Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019

and 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix

Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

EXHIBIT 6: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

EXHIBIT 7: US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean

Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method

Drives Adoption

Uptrend in Advanced Biofuels Favors Market Growth

First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot

Availability of Biofuel Feedstock & Policies to Drive Biofuel

Output

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer

Opportunities

Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales

Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum

Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well

Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production

Amylases Continue to Sustain Demand in Fuel Ethanol Production

Led by Myriad Benefits

Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers

Steam

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels

Market Prospects

Global Push Away from Fossil Fuels and increasing Demand for

Alternate Fuels in Automotive Industry Offers Opportunities

for Growth

Flex-Fuel Vehicles Drive Demand of Biofuels

Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects

Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth

Algae Enzyme to Accelerate Biofuel Production

Genetic Engineering Yields Bio-Factory for Enzyme Cocktail to

Aid Biofuel Synthesis

Novel Enzyme Extraction Technique Opens up New Avenues for

Cost-Efficient, Enzyme-based Biodiesel Synthesis

Use of Protein Crystals for Trapping Enzymes

Fungal Species Exude Enzymes with Similar Functional

Characteristics

Copenhagen Chemists Evaluate Role of LPMO Enzymes in Cellulose

Breakdown

Researchers Develop Enzyme Processing VFD Technology

Tokyo Researchers Study CBAP Enzyme Mechanism in Biofuel

Production

Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Biofuels Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles



