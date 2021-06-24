Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704490/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the period 2020-2027.Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.7% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 27.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46.9% share of the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 32.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$429 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.1% and 21.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$429 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)
- Brivo Inc.
- Centrify Corporation
- Cloudastructure Inc.
- Datawatch Systems Inc.
- Digital Hands
- dormakaba Group
- Feenics
- Fleming Companies
- Forcefield Systems Inc.
- Gemalto N.V
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Kastle Systems
- Kisi Inc.
- M3T Corporation
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corporation
- Spica International d.o.o.
- Symantec Corporation
- Vanderbilt Industries GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704490/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Omnipresence of Crime Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in
the ACaaS Market
EXHIBIT 1: Countries With Poor Safety Scores Present Untapped
Opportunities for ACaaS: Global Crime Index by Country for the
Year 2021
Focus on Building Resilient Facility Management Security Bodes
Well
Benefits of Digital Management of Physical Access Processes
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against
New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Definition, Scope,
Importance, Types & Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pandemic Induced Rise in Murder & Burglary to Drive Need for
Home & Building Access Control Solutions in the Post COVID-19
Era
Internal Employee Theft, Shop Lifting & Commercial Theft Spurs
Demand for Access Control in Commercial Facilities
Rise in Number of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Growth of ACaaS
EXHIBIT 6: Growing Number of Smart Homes Drives Adoption &
Deployment of Access Control Systems & Services: Global Number
of Smart Homes (In Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022,
2024 and 2026
Growing Adoption of Card-Based EACS to Restrict Unauthorized
Entry & Access Bodes Well for Adoption of ACaaS
Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical
Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments to Benefit
Adoption of Access Control Services
Trends Towards Outsourcing Preps Opportunity for ACaaS
Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular
Outsourcing Strategy
Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain
Participants
Here?s Why Multi Factor Authentication Is Growing in Popularity
in Access Control
Industrial Automation, 4.0 & Smart Factories Double the Focus
on Access Control in Industrial & Manufacturing Plants. Here?s
Why
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes
Up the Urgency to Invest in Physical Access Control Systems &
Services: Global Market for Smart Factory (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Stringent Physical Security Regulations Create Favorable
Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems &
Services
Here?s How AI is Revolutionizing Access Control
Access Control in Retail Industry Rises in Importance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Managed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hosted by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hosted by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Hosted by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Industrial
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as
a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Access Control as a Service
(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Access Control
as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &
Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access
Control as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and
Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for t
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704490/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________