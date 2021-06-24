Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704490/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the period 2020-2027.Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.7% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 27.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46.9% share of the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 32.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$429 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.1% and 21.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$429 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)



Brivo Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Cloudastructure Inc.

Datawatch Systems Inc.

Digital Hands

dormakaba Group

Feenics

Fleming Companies

Forcefield Systems Inc.

Gemalto N.V

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Kastle Systems

Kisi Inc.

M3T Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corporation

Spica International d.o.o.

Symantec Corporation

Vanderbilt Industries GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704490/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Omnipresence of Crime Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in

the ACaaS Market

EXHIBIT 1: Countries With Poor Safety Scores Present Untapped

Opportunities for ACaaS: Global Crime Index by Country for the

Year 2021

Focus on Building Resilient Facility Management Security Bodes

Well

Benefits of Digital Management of Physical Access Processes

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Definition, Scope,

Importance, Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Induced Rise in Murder & Burglary to Drive Need for

Home & Building Access Control Solutions in the Post COVID-19

Era

Internal Employee Theft, Shop Lifting & Commercial Theft Spurs

Demand for Access Control in Commercial Facilities

Rise in Number of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Growth of ACaaS

EXHIBIT 6: Growing Number of Smart Homes Drives Adoption &

Deployment of Access Control Systems & Services: Global Number

of Smart Homes (In Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022,

2024 and 2026

Growing Adoption of Card-Based EACS to Restrict Unauthorized

Entry & Access Bodes Well for Adoption of ACaaS

Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical

Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments to Benefit

Adoption of Access Control Services

Trends Towards Outsourcing Preps Opportunity for ACaaS

Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular

Outsourcing Strategy

Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services

ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain

Participants

Here?s Why Multi Factor Authentication Is Growing in Popularity

in Access Control

Industrial Automation, 4.0 & Smart Factories Double the Focus

on Access Control in Industrial & Manufacturing Plants. Here?s

Why

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes

Up the Urgency to Invest in Physical Access Control Systems &

Services: Global Market for Smart Factory (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Stringent Physical Security Regulations Create Favorable

Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems &

Services

Here?s How AI is Revolutionizing Access Control

Access Control in Retail Industry Rises in Importance



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Managed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hosted by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hosted by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Hosted by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Industrial

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &

Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Access Control as

a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Access Control as a Service

(ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and Hosted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Managed and Hosted for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Access Control

as a Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Commercial, Manufacturing &

Industrial, Residential, Government, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Access Control as a

Service (ACaaS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Manufacturing & Industrial,

Residential, Government, Transportation and Other Applications

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Access

Control as a Service (ACaaS) by Service Type - Managed and

Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for t

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704490/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________