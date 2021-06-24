Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market to Reach $64.6 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646053/?utm_source=GNW
MMS are otherwise defined as, the services that assist enterprises in everyday management of mobile devices coupled with handling allied tasks including expense management, recycling, logistics, and others. MMS establishes communication with mobile working employees, and facilitates them to utilize the resources they usually access from PC.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period. Device Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.9% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 27.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026
- The Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 42.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 27.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.2% CAGR.
- Rising number of mobile devices being used by workers in enterprises for accessing corporate information well supported by robust adoption of BYOD/CYOD strategies among companies, and the complexities emerging from having to provision and manage such mobile environment, is a major factor driving enterprise adoption of MMS among enterprises. The need to replace traditional strategy of signing up dedicated services for each of the functional area of enterprise mobility deployments, and move towards bundled services comprising of telecom expense management; apps, content & platforms management; collaboration management; program & financial and other functions in order to gain from efficiency and cost benefits, will especially boost significant adoption of MMS among enterprises. Growing focus on leveraging mobility solutions for increasing productivity and performance of mobile staff, increasing collaboration, optimizing resource utilization, improving management of day to day business functions, enhancing customer experience and engagement and thereby achieving competitive advantage, has been particularly driving robust demand for MMS among companies globally. Increasing adoption of advanced cost effective IT technologies such as virtualization and cloud computing and subsequent need for mobility solutions to fully tap benefits of such technologies will also boost opportunities for MMS in the enterprise sector.
Security Management Segment to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
- Global market for Security Management is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$11.7 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 35.1% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Security Management segment, accounting for 41.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 47.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 146 Featured)
- Accenture Plc
- AirWatch
- AT&T, Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Digital Management, Inc
- DXC Technology
- Fujitsu Limited
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Orange Business Services
- Stratix Corporation
- Tangoe, Inc.
- Telefónica S.A.
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Wipro Limited
