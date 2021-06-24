Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market to Reach $64.6 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646053/?utm_source=GNW

MMS are otherwise defined as, the services that assist enterprises in everyday management of mobile devices coupled with handling allied tasks including expense management, recycling, logistics, and others. MMS establishes communication with mobile working employees, and facilitates them to utilize the resources they usually access from PC.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period. Device Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.9% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 27.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026



- The Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 42.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 27.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.2% CAGR.



- Rising number of mobile devices being used by workers in enterprises for accessing corporate information well supported by robust adoption of BYOD/CYOD strategies among companies, and the complexities emerging from having to provision and manage such mobile environment, is a major factor driving enterprise adoption of MMS among enterprises. The need to replace traditional strategy of signing up dedicated services for each of the functional area of enterprise mobility deployments, and move towards bundled services comprising of telecom expense management; apps, content & platforms management; collaboration management; program & financial and other functions in order to gain from efficiency and cost benefits, will especially boost significant adoption of MMS among enterprises. Growing focus on leveraging mobility solutions for increasing productivity and performance of mobile staff, increasing collaboration, optimizing resource utilization, improving management of day to day business functions, enhancing customer experience and engagement and thereby achieving competitive advantage, has been particularly driving robust demand for MMS among companies globally. Increasing adoption of advanced cost effective IT technologies such as virtualization and cloud computing and subsequent need for mobility solutions to fully tap benefits of such technologies will also boost opportunities for MMS in the enterprise sector.



Security Management Segment to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026



- Global market for Security Management is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$11.7 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 35.1% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Security Management segment, accounting for 41.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 47.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 146 Featured)



Accenture Plc

AirWatch

AT&T, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Digital Management, Inc

DXC Technology

Fujitsu Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Orange Business Services

Stratix Corporation

Tangoe, Inc.

Telefónica S.A.

Vodafone Group Plc

Wipro Limited







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Managed Mobility

Services

EXHIBIT 2: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

An Introduction to Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Use Cases of MMS

Benefits

Managed Mobility Services for Modern Businesses

Deciphering the Difference: MMS vs. Mobile Device Management (MDM)

MMS Market: An Overview of the Industry

The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services

Managed Mobility Services Hold Potential in Enhancing

Technology Expense Management

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: World Managed Mobility Services Market by Function

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Device

Management, Application Management, Security Management, and

Support & Maintenance

EXHIBIT 4: World Managed Mobility Services Market by Vertical

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Transportation &

Logistics, Healthcare, and Other Verticals

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

EXHIBIT 5: World Managed Mobility Services Market by Region:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed

and Developing Regions

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Managed Mobility Services Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Africa, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization

Provide a Solid Foundation for Wider Adoption of MMS

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

Key Benefits Encouraging Enterprise Mobility Trend Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few

Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the

Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT

Departments

EXHIBIT 7: Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work

Northbound Momentum in BYOD Uptake Widens Opportunities for MMS

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Large User Base of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Spurs Interest in

Hassle Free Mobile Management

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 10: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume

Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps

Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions

Enterprise Apps for Distribution Side Functions

EXHIBIT 11: Breakdown of the Global Business & Productivity App

Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2021

Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed

Mobility Services

Challenges with Mobility: A Review

Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue

SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve

Cloud-Based Services Grow in Prominence Over Traditional

Managed Services

Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service Gains Traction in Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 12: High Cloud Readiness Index (CRI) Score in Asian

Countries Spells Lucrative Business Opportunities for

Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service: Breakdown of CRI Indices by

Country for the Year 2020

Efficiencies Offered in Implementation of Mobility Program

Encourage MMS Adoption

Retail Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Vertical

Spurt in eCommerce Triggers Fresh Opportunities

Widespread Acceptance of Enterprise Mobility in Healthcare

Domain Augments Prospects

Manufacturing Sector Remains a Major Revenue Contributor

Robust Opportunities Identified in Financial Services Sector

IT & Telecom Enterprises: Foremost Adopters & Dominant

Consumers of MMS

Transportation & Logistics: High Potential Verticals

Managed Mobility Aids Warehouse Operators in Infusing Agility &

Flexibility

Established Role of Mobility in EHS Management Augurs Well

Automation & Unified Workplace Strategies Influence MMS Market

Key Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

