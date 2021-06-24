Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
June 23, 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 21, 2021 in respect of the first quarter of 2021, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of notional dividend shares acquired
|Price per Share
|Ben van Beurden
|21 June 2021
|RDSA
|5,683.67
|EUR 16.80
|Jessica Uhl
|21 June 2021
|RDS.A
|1,633.46
|USD 40.48
|Harry Brekelmans
|21 June 2021
|RDSA
|1,688.66
|EUR 16.80
|Ronan Cassidy
|21 June 2021
|RDSB
|1,531.04
|GBP 13.62
|Donny Ching
|21 June 2021
|RDSA
|1,258.82
|EUR 16.80
|Wael Sawan
|21 June 2021
|RDSA
|1,926.17
|EUR 16.80
|Huibert Vigeveno
|21 June 2021
|RDSA
|1,373.51
|EUR 16.80
|Maarten Wetselaar
|21 June 2021
|RDSA
|1,688.66
|EUR 16.80
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|16.80
|Volume
|5,683.67
|Total
|95,485.66
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
5,683.67
16.80
95,485.66
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jessica
|Last Name(s)
|Uhl
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
|Identification Code
|US7802592060
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|40.48
|Volume
|1,633.46
|Total
|66,122.46
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
1,633.46
40.48
66,122.46
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|16.80
|Volume
|1,688.66
|Total
|28,369.49
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
1,688.66
16.80
28,369.49
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|13.62
|Volume
|1,531.04
|Total
|20,852.76
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
1,531.04
13.62
20,852.76
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|16.80
|Volume
|1,258.82
|Total
|21,148.18
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
1,258.82
16.80
21,148.18
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|16.80
|Volume
|1,926.17
|Total
|32,359.66
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
1,926.17
16.80
32,359.66
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|16.80
|Volume
|1,373.51
|Total
|23,074.97
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
1,373.51
16.80
23,074.97
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Maarten
|Last Name(s)
|Wetselaar
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|16.80
|Volume
|1,688.66
|Total
|28,369.49
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
1,688.66
16.80
28,369.49
|Date of transaction
|21/06/2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue