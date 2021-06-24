Global Personal Care Appliances Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Care Appliances Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087269/?utm_source=GNW
With consumers increasingly becoming conscious about their health and looks, a wide range of personal care appliances have become part of their daily routines. While hair dryers and curling irons are widely among consumers, massagers, trimmers and electric toothbrushes are also gaining popularity, worldwide. Additionally, hair clippers, hair setters, and shaving systems with technologically advanced features are penetrating the market among all age groups and gender. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Care Appliances estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Hair Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Removal segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
- The Personal Care Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. As fashion trends continue to evolve, a growing number of consumers are opting for smart and aesthetically appealing self-grooming devices for personal care and hygiene. In the coming years, the launch of innovative and advanced products offering convenience and ease-of-use is expected to boost sales of personal care appliances. Rapid technological advances over the years have led to significant improvements in beauty appliances, in terms of effectiveness and convenience, thereby driving customers to splurge on these styling and grooming products.
Oral Care Segment to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026
- Oral care products, another major category in personal care appliances market, is benefiting from the growing importance of oral hygiene for overall health and wellbeing. The oral care devices segment has seen tremendous growth over the years due to rise in oral health issues. Powered or electric toothbrushes are increasingly being recommended by dental professionals, as they exhibit superior plaque removing properties, mitigate cavities and tooth decay. In the global Oral Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$495.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 150 Featured)
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Conair Corporation
- Dyson Ltd.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- The Wahl Clipper Corporation
- Vega Industries Private Limited
- Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087269/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress
Due to Pandemic
Market Players Strategize to Mitigate Impact of Pandemic
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Personal Care Appliances
Hair Care Appliances
Hair Removal Appliances
Oral Care Appliances
Other Personal Care Appliances
Personal Care Appliances: Global Market Outlook
Hair Care Appliances: The Leading Segment
Developed Nations Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future
Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Competitors for 2020E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity
for Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 3: Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Personal
Care Appliances
EXHIBIT 4: Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries:
2019
Hair Care Appliances Market: Growing Consumer Focus on Hair
Care & Styling to Boost Prospects
Hair Dryers: Innovations & Brand Power Shape Dynamics
EXHIBIT 5: Global Hair Dryers Market by Distribution Channel:
(in %) for 2020E
New Hair Styles Enhance Demand for Hair Setters
Hair Straighteners Usage Ups Risk of Breakage
Curling Irons: Styling Needs of Consumers to Boost Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Curling Irons Market Worldwide by Application (in %)
for 2020E
EXHIBIT 7: Global Curling Irons Market Breakdown by Product
(in %) for 2020E
EXHIBIT 8: Global Curling Irons Market Breakdown by
Distribution Channel (in %) for 2020E
New Innovations in the Hair Appliances Present Growth Potential
A Glance at Recent Novel Hair Styling Devices
Oral Care Appliances: Rising Awareness about Oral Care to Boost
Long-term Growth
Powered Toothbrushes to Boost Oral Care Appliances Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Product Type:
(in %) for 2020E
Oral Irrigation: Innovation Vital for Growth
Hair Removal Appliances Enable New Frontiers for Perfect &
Hair-Free Skin
Electric Shavers: Desire for Clean Shaven Look Spurs Market Growth
Asian Economies Poised to Drive Future Growth in Electric
Shavers Market
Technological Advancements Drive Shaving Products Market
Rising Popularity of Stubble Influences Shaver Sales
Women?s Shaving Products Continue to Find Favor
Available Hair Removal Options for Women: A Comparison
Ear & Nose Trimmers: A Small Yet Promising Market
Advent of Permanent Hair Removal Techniques: A Threat to Hair
Removal Appliances Market
Growing Role of Technology in Personal Care Appliances
Smart IoT Personal Care Devices Transform Market
DIY Culture & Fast Changing Trends Support Growth
E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances
Worldwide
EXHIBIT 10: COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit
Personal Care Appliances Market: Global Retail E-Commerce
Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for
Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Personal Care Appliances
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Improving Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Appliances
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hair Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hair Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hair Removal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hair Removal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oral Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oral Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Female by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Male by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Outbreak Leads to a Decline in Sales of Beauty and
Personal Care Products
Personal Care Appliances: Post Pandemic Period to Provide
Growth Opportunities
Stress Emerges as an Important Driver for Personal Care Appliances
Desire to Style Hair at Homes to Spur Hair Care Appliances Market
Professional Salon Hair Care Appliances Market: A Review
Specialist Styling Appliances Driving Growth of Prestige Hair
Care Market
Powered Toothbrushes Emerge as a Convenient Brushing Option
Power Toothbrushes for Kids: An Opportunity to Tap
EXHIBIT 15: US Electric Toothbrushes Market by End-Use Segment
(in %) for 2020E
Men?s Shaving Appliances: Core Area in Men?s Grooming Products
Market
EXHIBIT 16: US Electric Shavers Market by Product Type (in %)
for 2020E
Preference for At-Home Hair Removal Procedures among Women
Bodes Well for Market
Personal Massagers Grow in Popularity
Competition
EXHIBIT 17: US Hair Care Appliances Market Breakdown (in %) by
Leading Brands: 2019
EXHIBIT 18: US Electric Shavers Market Breakdown by Leading
Players (in %): 2019
Market Analytics
Table 1: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: USA Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Appliances
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hair
Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Appliances
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 7: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: Canada Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Japan Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
COVID Impact on Personal Care and Beauty Market in China
Electric Shavers Gaining Ground in China
Competition
EXHIBIT 19: Chinese Electric Toothbrushes Market Breakdown by
Leading Players (in %) for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: France Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on UK Beauty Market
Male Grooming Market to Present Opportunities for Personal Care
Appliance Sales
Hair Care Appliances Market Poised for Growth
Hair Straighteners: A Popular Styling Product among Britons
Market Analytics
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Appliances
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hair
Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Appliances
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Spain Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Spain Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances by
End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 64: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Russia Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Russia Historic Review for Personal Care Appliances
by End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 70: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Care Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Care Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Female and Male Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Impact of COVID on Asia-Pacific Market for Personal Care Products
Market Analytics
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Care Appliances by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Care
Appliances by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care
Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Care Appliances by Product - Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087269/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________