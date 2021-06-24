World NR-RedCap Market Opportunities and Applications Report 2021-2023 - Focus on Industrial Wireless Sensor, Video Surveillance, Smartwatch, and Smart Glasses

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applications and Market Opportunities of NR-RedCap " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of NR-RedCap technology and looks into different use cases to identify applications and opportunities of NR-RedCap in the market.

Release 17 for 5G is expected to be completed in 2022 and is projected to include the IoT (Internet of Things) technology of NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability).

As this technology only needs 10MHz bandwidth to achieve a data rate of 150Mbps and can reduce the power consumption of the device, it is expected to be adopted in places where power supply is unavailable and high-speed transmission is required.

List of Topics

  • Development of NR-RedCap, touching on different IoT technology such as short range and wide area
  • Development of the global wide area IoT market and includes the market forecast for the period 2021-2023 and major players
  • Applications of NR-RedCap in four major applications, including industrial wireless sensor, video surveillance, smartwatch, and smart glasses

Key Topics Covered:

1.Current Status of IoT Technology and Development of NR-RedCap
1.1 Types of IoT Technology: Short Range and Wide Area
1.2 Development of the Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market
1.3 Progress of IoT-related 5G Technology
1.4 NR-RedCap Addresses the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases
1.5 Easy Integration of NR-RedCap and 5G Networks to Reduce Operational and Management Complexity

2. Applications of NR-RedCap
2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor: Highly Reliable Sensor Networks
2.2 Video Surveillance: HD Images to Facilitate Decision-making
2.3 Smartwatch: Keep Track of Kids' Locations
2.4 Smartglasses: Instructions to On-site Staff to Improve Productivity

3. Opportunities Brought by NR-REDCAP for IoT Service Providers
3.1 NR-RedCap to Fill the Void in Telecoms; IoT Solutions in the Medium-speed Sector
3.2 NR-RedCap to Reduce Device Costs and Expand the Private Network Market

4. Perspective

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • Ericsson
  • Google
  • HiSilicon
  • Huawei
  • Intel
  • MediaTek
  • Nokia
  • Qualcomm
  • Samsung
  • Sierra Wireless
  • Spreadtrum
  • Unisoc
  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt96jr

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                4G and 5G
                            
                            
                                5G
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data