The anti-fingerprint coating market is estimated to reach $1,239.4 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the forecast period 2021-2031

The application segment of the market is segmented into consumer goods, building and construction, automotive, stainless steel, and others.Building and construction is one of the major application areas for global anti-fingerprint coating, including its extensive application in architectural glass and ceramic sanitaryware.



Anti-fingerprint coatings used in architectural glasses have applications in museums, commercial offices, and shop fronts.These coatings help in reducing the maintenance cost due to their self-cleaning properties.



In addition, the anti-fingerprint coatings also provide aesthetic looks to the architectural glasses.In the case of sanitaryware, anti-fingerprint coatings are majorly used for hygienic purposes.



The use of anti-fingerprint coatings in sanitaryware applications helps in reducing the adhesion of dirt particles and water droplets on ceramic as well as stainless steel fittings.



The technology segment of the market is segmented into Vacuum Deposition, Sol Gel, and Others.Technology plays a vital role in the production of anti-fingerprint coating.



Different technological advancements have led to the increased production of these coatings.Vacuum Deposition is one of the major application areas for global anti-fingerprint coating.



Vacuum deposition process is used by a variety of end-user industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, and building and construction, to deposit a thin layer of coating on the surface of different products.In this coating technology, the parts to be coated are kept in a chamber, whereby vapours start diffusing on the substrate of the part due to condensation under high pressure.



The coatings applied by the vacuum deposition process offer noteworthy improvement in the wear and corrosion resistance when compared with the conventional method. Several techniques such as sputtering, electron beam, ion plating, and arc deposition are used for the deposition of coatings on the metallic and glass surface.



The regional segment of the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, U.K., and Rest-of-the-World. China is expected to account for the highest share in the global anti-fingerprint coating market. The increasing demand for low maintenance cost in various end-user industries, such as stainless steel, consumer goods, and automotive, has led to a wide acceptance of anti-fingerprint coatings in product manufacturing and mass customizations, over time. This has led to a significant rise in the demand for anti-fingerprint coated products in the region. Additionally, concerted efforts by both the government and the manufacturing sector have played a pivotal role in making this region the frontrunner in the market for anti-fingerprint coating ecosystem.



Key players operating in the market include AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Daikin Industries Ltd., Essilor International S.A., Harves Co., Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., NAGASE & CO., LTD., NANOKOTE PTY LTD., NanoSlic Smart Coatings, Natoco Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market) and mid segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetrations, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the anti-fingerprint coating industry.



