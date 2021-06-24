global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 16.34% during the forecast period 2025-2035

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Propulsion Type, End User, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097291/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• End-User - military, commercial and civil, and government

• Propulsion Type - all-electric propulsion, hybrid-electric propulsion, turboelectric propulsion, scramjet and ramjet propulsion, hydrogen propulsion, and solar propulsion

• Component - power generation, power distribution, power conversion system, electric motor, energy storage and supply system, and others

• Region - North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S. and Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Russia, U.K., Netherlands, and Rest-of-the-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, and Rest-of-the- Singapore

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Aircraft Electric Propulsion Aids to Reduce Carbon Emission

• Initiatives for Development of High-Speed Propulsion Systems

• Integration of Next-Gen Propulsion Systems Resulting in Low Operational Costs



Market Challenges



• Increase in Weight Due to High power Batteries and Motors

• Stringent Regulatory to Ensure Safety and Performance Standards of Aviation Models



Market Opportunities



• Growing Investments in Clean Power Sources

• Advancements in Next-Generation Electronic Components

• Growing Need for High-Density Battery Solutions for All Aircraft Platforms



Key Companies Profiled



3W International GmbH, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, General Electric Company, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MagniX, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc., Safran S.A., Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A



How This Report Can Add Value



• Product / Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of propulsion systems and their market potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of propulsion systems (cross segmentation of ‘propulsion type’ with ‘aircraft type’) with respect to end user (i.e., military, government, and commercial and civil) and component.



• Growth / Marketing Strategy: Companies operating in the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market are developing innovative products to enhance the capabilities of their product offerings. Growth/marketing strategies will help the readers in understanding the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market.



• Competitive Strategy: Players analyzed and profiled in the study involve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and component providers that capture maximum share in the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market has been done that will help the reader to understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key questions answered in the Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market



• What is the current growth rate of the market and how is it expected to perform in future?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities behind the demand for the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market during the forecast period, 2025-2035?

• Who are the key players in the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market, and what is the competitive benchmarking?

• What are the new strategies being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• How is each segment of the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2035?

• What are the trends in the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market across different countries? What are the revenue estimates in 2025, and what are the estimates for 2035?

• Which country is expected to contribute the most to the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market during the forecast period?



Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market



The global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market is gaining widespread importance owing to the increasing demand of eco-friendly air travel, reduced operational costs and increased speeds. Moreover, the investments in alternative electric power sources, advancements in next-generation electronic components, and advances in high-density battery solutions are other important factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.



Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Industry Overview



The global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 16.34% during the forecast period 2025-2035. U.S. is expected to dominate the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market with an estimated share of 50.8% in 2035. China and U.K. are the two most prominent countries having significant share in the next-gen aircraft propulsion system market.



Market Segmentation



Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market by Propulsion Type



The propulsion type segment is segmented into all-electric propulsion, hybrid-electric propulsion, turboelectric propulsion, scramjet and ramjet propulsion, hydrogen propulsion, and solar propulsion.Among these propulsion types, hybrid-electric propulsion is expected to attain high investments in the future due to the high adoption rate in the commercial aviation industry.



In 2025, hybrid-electric is expected to acquire the highest market value and is expected to grow to at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.



Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market by End-User



The report analyzes different end-user that include military, commercial and civil, and government.The commercial and civil industry is undergoing significant growth and the widespread use of aircraft for several applications.



Moreover, the increasing deployment of UAVs in applications such as mapping, surveying, and inspection, by several companies, is expected to drive the demand for next-gen propulsion systems. In 2025, the commercial and civil segment is expected to acquire the highest market value and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Next-Gen Aircraft Propulsion System Market by Region



The global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market is segregated into major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is expected to dominate the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market in 2025 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of major next-gen aircraft propulsion system manufacturers and a significant investment by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and several other companies are fueling the high growth rate and major share of the U.S. in the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market. Moreover, increasing policies to reduce harmful emissions caused by air travel are enabling airlines to procure next-gen aircraft.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The prominent companies in the global next-gen aircraft propulsion system market include Airbus S.A.S, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc., Boeing Co, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions 3W International GmbH, General Electric Company, GKN Aerospace Service Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MagniX, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc., Safran S.A., Siemens AG, The Raytheon Company, and Israel Aerospace Industries.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• South America

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• U.K.

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

