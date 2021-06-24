Worldwide Cement Roofing Sheet Industry to 2026 - Growing Government Regulations on the Application of Asbestos Present Opportunities

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement Roofing Sheet Market Research Report, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market size was estimated at USD 16.85 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 17.93 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.75% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 24.94 Billion by 2026.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cement Roofing Sheet Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market, including Allura, Archello, atoOjsc, Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd, Cembrit Group A/S, CoverworldUK, CSR Limited, ETERNIT SLOVENIJA d.o.o., ETEX Group, Everest Industries Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, James Hardie Industries PLC, Jiahua Special Cement Co., Ltd., Leroy Merlin, Nichiha Corporation, Plycem Corporation, Ramco Industries Limited, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, Shera Public Company Limited, Swisspearl, TepeBetopan A.S., The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Toray Industries, Zhejiang Hailong New Building Materials Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Headerboard Building Materials Co., Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cement Roofing Sheet Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Geography Outlook

3.4. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rapid urbanization and ever-increasing population worldwide

5.1.1.2. Rising number of construction activities and development of infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Potential demand from end-use industries such as industrial, agriculture, and commercial

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Capital intensive installation process

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing government regulations on the application of asbestos

5.1.3.2. Emerging demand for energy-efficient roofs

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Fluctuating raw material prices

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Americas Cement Roofing Sheet Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Argentina

6.3. Brazil

6.4. Canada

6.5. Mexico

6.6. United States

6.6.1. California

6.6.2. Florida

6.6.3. Illinois

6.6.4. New York

6.6.5. Ohio

6.6.6. Pennsylvania

6.6.7. Texas



7. Asia-Pacific Cement Roofing Sheet Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. China

7.3. India

7.4. Indonesia

7.5. Japan

7.6. Malaysia

7.7. Philippines

7.8. South Korea

7.9. Thailand



8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cement Roofing Sheet Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. France

8.3. Germany

8.4. Italy

8.5. Netherlands

8.6. Qatar

8.7. Russia

8.8. Saudi Arabia

8.9. South Africa

8.10. Spain

8.11. United Arab Emirates

8.12. United Kingdom



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. Investment & Funding

9.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



10. Company Usability Profiles

10.1. Allura

10.2. Archello

10.3. atoOjsc

10.4. Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd

10.5. Cembrit Group A/S

10.6. CoverworldUK

10.7. CSR Limited

10.8. ETERNIT SLOVENIJA d.o.o.

10.9. ETEX Group

10.10. Everest Industries Ltd.

10.11. Evonik Industries AG

10.12. James Hardie Industries PLC

10.13. Jiahua Special Cement Co., Ltd.

10.14. Leroy Merlin

10.15. Nichiha Corporation

10.16. Plycem Corporation

10.17. Ramco Industries Limited

10.18. Sahyadri Industries Ltd

10.19. Shera Public Company Limited

10.20. Swisspearl

10.21. TepeBetopan A.S.

10.22. The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

10.23. Toray Industries

10.24. Zhejiang Hailong New Building Materials Co., Ltd.

10.25. Zhejiang Headerboard Building Materials Co., Ltd.



11. Appendix



