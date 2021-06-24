Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097755/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 36.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 36.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$298.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)



Bruker Corporation

Digirad Corporation

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

Invicro, LLC

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

MR Solutions Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Trifoil Imaging, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097755/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

SPECT in Diagnosing Pulmonary Embolism in COVID-19 Patients

A Prelude to Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Prominent Indications for SPECT Scanning

Global SPECT Market to Witness Steady Growth over the Coming Years

Hybrid SPECT Systems Witness Increased Demand

Cardiology Dominates the Application for SPECT

EXHIBIT 1: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific

to Register Faster Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenues in U$

Million for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024 & 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging

Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units

Installed for PET and SPECT

SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated

Diseases Catalyze Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by

Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for

Medical Imaging

EXHIBIT 5: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2030

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 7: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for

Diagnostic Imaging

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type

Growing Demand for Dual-Modality and Organ-Specific Systems

Augurs Well

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

SPECT-CT

Commercialization of SPECT/CT Systems with Enhanced Features

Surges

SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage

Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities

Proper Selection of Isotopes - Highly Important for SPECT

Sustained Opportunities for Ga-67 SPECT Systems

PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

Personalized Medicine Drives SPECT Market

EXHIBIT 10: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic

Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population

EXHIBIT 11: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Technological Advancements in the Recent Past

Yale University Research Team Attempts to use Deep Learning for

Estimating Attenuation Maps using SPECT Emission Data (2020)

Siemens Healthineers Debuts New Version of c.cam Cardiac SPECT

System

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Advances Focus on Therapeutic

and Specialized SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technological Advancements in Cardiac SPECT (2019)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Oncology,

Neurology and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type -

Standalone and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Standalone and

Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone and Hybrid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Single Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application -

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Single Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) by Application - Cardiology,

Oncology, Neurology and Other Applications Mark

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________