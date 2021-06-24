Global High-Speed Cameras Market to Reach US$702.7 Million by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-Speed Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097732/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$702.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Below 2 MP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$372.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2-5 Mp segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global High-Speed Cameras market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The High-Speed Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$154.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$86.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$86.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Above 5 MP Segment Corners a 20.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Above 5 MP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71.6 Million by the year 2027.



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Camera Industry

COVID-19 Exacerbates Decline in Digital Camera Sales

COVID-19 Triggers Rash Driving on US Roadways

An Introduction to High-Speed Cameras

Classification

Key Applications of High-Speed Cameras

EXHIBIT 2: World High-Speed Camera Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Segmental Analysis

EXHIBIT 3: World High-Speed Camera Market by Resolution (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP,

and Above 5 MP

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World High-Speed Camera Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years

2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 5: World High-Speed Camera Market: Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027

China: A Key Regional Market for High-Speed Cameras

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Transportation Systems Widens

Addressable Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by

Geographic Region - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years

2021, 2024 and 2027

Connected Vehicles Augment Use Case of High-Speed Camera in ITS

EXHIBIT 7: Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Prospects for High-

Speed Cameras

EXHIBIT 8: World Smart Factory Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and

Other End-Uses

Motion Analysis with High-Speed Cameras Resolves Many

Manufacturing Challenges

Compliance Requirements Spur Camera-Enabled Inspection in Food

Industry

Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Critical Role of Fault Detection in Automotive Production Bodes

Well

EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Aerospace & Defense: Noteworthy End-Use Sector

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Augment

Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 13: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Use Case of High-Speed Cameras in Military Applications Remains

Robust

EXHIBIT 14: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for

the Years 2002 through 2019

EXHIBIT 15: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets (in US$

Billion): 2019

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Sports Applications of High-speed Cameras

High-Speed IR Cameras for Effective Thermal Imaging

Technology Innovations & Advancements



