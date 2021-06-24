Global High-Speed Cameras Market to Reach US$702.7 Million by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-Speed Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097732/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$702.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Below 2 MP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$372.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2-5 Mp segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global High-Speed Cameras market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The High-Speed Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$154.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$86.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$86.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Above 5 MP Segment Corners a 20.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Above 5 MP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71.6 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured)
- 20/20 Hindsight (Monitoring Technology LLC)
- AMETEK, Inc.
- AOS Technologies AG
- DEL Imaging Systems, LLC.
- Fastec Imaging Corp.
- Integrated Design Tools Inc.
- Ix-Cameras Inc.
- Mikrotron GmbH
- Motion Capture Technologies
- Motion Engineering Company, Inc.
- Nac Image Technology, Inc.
- Optronis GmbH
- PCO AG
- Photron Limited
- Weisscam GmbH
- Xcitex Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097732/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Camera Industry
COVID-19 Exacerbates Decline in Digital Camera Sales
COVID-19 Triggers Rash Driving on US Roadways
An Introduction to High-Speed Cameras
Classification
Key Applications of High-Speed Cameras
EXHIBIT 2: World High-Speed Camera Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Other Applications
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Major Market Drivers and Inhibitors
Segmental Analysis
EXHIBIT 3: World High-Speed Camera Market by Resolution (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP,
and Above 5 MP
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World High-Speed Camera Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years
2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 5: World High-Speed Camera Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027
China: A Key Regional Market for High-Speed Cameras
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Transportation Systems Widens
Addressable Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by
Geographic Region - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years
2021, 2024 and 2027
Connected Vehicles Augment Use Case of High-Speed Camera in ITS
EXHIBIT 7: Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Prospects for High-
Speed Cameras
EXHIBIT 8: World Smart Factory Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and
Other End-Uses
Motion Analysis with High-Speed Cameras Resolves Many
Manufacturing Challenges
Compliance Requirements Spur Camera-Enabled Inspection in Food
Industry
Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Critical Role of Fault Detection in Automotive Production Bodes
Well
EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
Aerospace & Defense: Noteworthy End-Use Sector
Anticipated Post COVID Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Augment
Demand
EXHIBIT 12: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 13: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Use Case of High-Speed Cameras in Military Applications Remains
Robust
EXHIBIT 14: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for
the Years 2002 through 2019
EXHIBIT 15: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets (in US$
Billion): 2019
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Sports Applications of High-speed Cameras
High-Speed IR Cameras for Effective Thermal Imaging
Technology Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed Cameras
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Below 2 MP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Below 2 MP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Below 2 MP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 2-5 MP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for 2-5 MP by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for 2-5 MP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 5 MP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Above 5 MP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Above 5 MP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed Cameras
by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed Cameras
by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed Cameras
by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2
MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed Cameras
by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above
5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras
by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras
by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and
Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras
by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed
Cameras by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras
by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed
Cameras by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and
Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above
5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras
by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -
Independent Analysis of
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097732/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________