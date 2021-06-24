Worldwide Permanent Magnetic Separator Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Permanent Magnetic Separator Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Permanent Magnetic Separator from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Permanent Magnetic Separator as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Magnetite

Coal Mine

Building Materials

Other

Types Segment:

Dry Type

Wet Type

Companies Covered:

Sesotec

Virto

DOUGLAS

MASTERMAG

Jupiter Magnetics

ELECTRO FLUX

KUMAR

Electro Magnetic Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

5.6 Covid-19 Impact



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Permanent Magnetic Separator by Region

8.2 Import of Permanent Magnetic Separator by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Permanent Magnetic Separator Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Size

9.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Permanent Magnetic Separator Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Size

10.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Permanent Magnetic Separator Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Size

11.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southest Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Permanent Magnetic Separator Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Size

12.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Permanent Magnetic Separator Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Size

13.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Permanent Magnetic Separator Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Size

14.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Permanent Magnetic Separator Market Size Forecast

15.2 Permanent Magnetic Separator Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



