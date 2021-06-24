Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097724/?utm_source=GNW
The biodiesel`s molecules primarily are FAME, which are obtained usually from vegetable oils through transesterification. FAME is used in the production of biodiesel and detergents and is produced typically by a reaction that is alkali-catalyzed between methanol and fats when base substances like sodium methoxide, potassium hydroxide, or sodium hydroxide are present. FAME-based biofuel is the most commonly available biodiesel type in the marine industry and is frequently used for blending with standard marine diesel. The use of FAME as a thickening and emulsifying agent in the food industry is expected to boost market prospects. The growing popularity of stain resistant coatings also bodes well for overall growth of FAME in this end-use sector as FAME is widely used as a solvent in coatings.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Fuels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metalworking Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.7% share of the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market. Engineering materials that optimize the process of metalworking are called metalworking fluids. The move toward environmentally acceptable metalworking fluid formulations is expected to drives prospects for fatty acid methyl esters.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
- The Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.32% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
By Application, Lubricants Segment to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
- Biolubricants are emerging into the spotlight a readily biodegradable, non-toxic product that breaks down by a minimum amount of 60% within a period of 28 days. Concerns for the environment, sustainability, and safety in their totality, drive the growth of the global bio-lubricants industry. The scenario is opening up new windows of opportunities in researching the potential of FAME in biolubricants production. Several studies have already validated the effective lubricity of methyl-branched fatty acid methyl esters in providing excellent protection on metal surfaces against friction. In the global Lubricants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$219.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)
- Alnor Oil Company
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG
- Cargill, Inc.
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- KLK Oleo
- Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd.
- P&G Chemicals
- Wilmar International Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097724/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Decarbonizing the World, the Cornerstone for Growth in the
Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market
Role of Biodiesel in Decarbonizing the World
How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth
in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
EXHIBIT 3: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19
Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/
Country
How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Agriculture & Allied Industries
EXHIBIT 5: Global Agriculture & Allied Industries Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 6: Global Agrochemicals Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Food Industry
EXHIBIT 7: Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Paints & Coatings
Manufacturing, Machine Tools & Metalworking Fluid (MWF)
EXHIBIT 10: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Transportation & Lubricants
EXHIBIT 11: Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Clean Technologies & Biofuel
EXHIBIT 12: A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good
News for Biofuel Consumption & Demand: Global Clean
Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In
%) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Definition, Production Methods &
Applications
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Biodiesel, the Largest Application Area to Benefit from the
Growing Global Focus on Alternative Fuels
EXHIBIT 13: Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the
Outlook for FAME: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Stricter Biodiesel Regulations Especially in North America to
Benefit Growth
Redoubled Focus on Environment Post COVID-19 to Give a Renewed
Growth Boost for Biodiesel Consumption
Growing Role of Liquid Biofuels to Reduce Ship Emissions to
Spur Demand for FAME Based Biofuel
Pandemic Induced Spike in Packaged Food Consumption to Spur Use
of FAME in Food Processing & Production
Suitable Lubrication Properties of FAME Drives Interest in Its
Synthesis in Production of Potential Biolubricants
EXHIBIT 14: Robust Outlook for Biolubricants Opens New R&D
Interest in FAME as an Intermediary in Biolubricants
Production: Global Market for Biolubricants (In US$ Million)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
Green Trend in Metalworking Industry to Fuel Market Prospects
Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Personal Care
Products Drives Demand for FAME
Healthy Outlook for Coatings to Spur Demand for FAME
EXHIBIT 15: Healthy Outlook for Paints & Coatings Bodes Well
for Consumption of FAME: Global Paints & Coatings Market (In
Billion Gallons) for Years 2020 Through 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fuels by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Metalworking
Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Metalworking Fluids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metalworking Fluids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Lubricants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Lubricants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lubricants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture,
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture,
Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fatty
Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels,
Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fatty
Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Fatty
Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Fatty
Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids,
Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Acid
Methyl Esters (FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking
Fluids, Lubricants, Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
(FAME) by Application - Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants,
Food & Agriculture, Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid Methyl
Esters (FAME) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fuels, Metalworking Fluids, Lubricants, Food &
Agriculture, Coatings and Other Appli
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097724/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________