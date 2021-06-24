Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097724/?utm_source=GNW

The biodiesel`s molecules primarily are FAME, which are obtained usually from vegetable oils through transesterification. FAME is used in the production of biodiesel and detergents and is produced typically by a reaction that is alkali-catalyzed between methanol and fats when base substances like sodium methoxide, potassium hydroxide, or sodium hydroxide are present. FAME-based biofuel is the most commonly available biodiesel type in the marine industry and is frequently used for blending with standard marine diesel. The use of FAME as a thickening and emulsifying agent in the food industry is expected to boost market prospects. The growing popularity of stain resistant coatings also bodes well for overall growth of FAME in this end-use sector as FAME is widely used as a solvent in coatings.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Fuels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metalworking Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.7% share of the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market. Engineering materials that optimize the process of metalworking are called metalworking fluids. The move toward environmentally acceptable metalworking fluid formulations is expected to drives prospects for fatty acid methyl esters.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026



- The Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.32% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



By Application, Lubricants Segment to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026



- Biolubricants are emerging into the spotlight a readily biodegradable, non-toxic product that breaks down by a minimum amount of 60% within a period of 28 days. Concerns for the environment, sustainability, and safety in their totality, drive the growth of the global bio-lubricants industry. The scenario is opening up new windows of opportunities in researching the potential of FAME in biolubricants production. Several studies have already validated the effective lubricity of methyl-branched fatty acid methyl esters in providing excellent protection on metal surfaces against friction. In the global Lubricants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$219.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Decarbonizing the World, the Cornerstone for Growth in the

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market

Role of Biodiesel in Decarbonizing the World

How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth

in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

EXHIBIT 3: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19

Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In

Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/

Country

How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Agriculture & Allied Industries

EXHIBIT 5: Global Agriculture & Allied Industries Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 6: Global Agrochemicals Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food Industry

EXHIBIT 7: Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Paints & Coatings

Manufacturing, Machine Tools & Metalworking Fluid (MWF)

EXHIBIT 10: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Transportation & Lubricants

EXHIBIT 11: Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Clean Technologies & Biofuel

EXHIBIT 12: A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good

News for Biofuel Consumption & Demand: Global Clean

Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In

%) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Definition, Production Methods &

Applications



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biodiesel, the Largest Application Area to Benefit from the

Growing Global Focus on Alternative Fuels

EXHIBIT 13: Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the

Outlook for FAME: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Stricter Biodiesel Regulations Especially in North America to

Benefit Growth

Redoubled Focus on Environment Post COVID-19 to Give a Renewed

Growth Boost for Biodiesel Consumption

Growing Role of Liquid Biofuels to Reduce Ship Emissions to

Spur Demand for FAME Based Biofuel

Pandemic Induced Spike in Packaged Food Consumption to Spur Use

of FAME in Food Processing & Production

Suitable Lubrication Properties of FAME Drives Interest in Its

Synthesis in Production of Potential Biolubricants

EXHIBIT 14: Robust Outlook for Biolubricants Opens New R&D

Interest in FAME as an Intermediary in Biolubricants

Production: Global Market for Biolubricants (In US$ Million)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

Green Trend in Metalworking Industry to Fuel Market Prospects

Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Personal Care

Products Drives Demand for FAME

Healthy Outlook for Coatings to Spur Demand for FAME

EXHIBIT 15: Healthy Outlook for Paints & Coatings Bodes Well

for Consumption of FAME: Global Paints & Coatings Market (In

Billion Gallons) for Years 2020 Through 2024



