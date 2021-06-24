Miromatrix Medical Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRO) ("Miromatrix"), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,800,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share. In addition, Miromatrix has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 720,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MIRO" on June 24, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Miromatrix expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $43.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and excluding any exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is being made through Craig-Hallum Capital Group, which is acting as sole managing underwriter for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256649) relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2021. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRO) is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys.

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

347-620-7010

ir@miromatrix.com