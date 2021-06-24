Global Injection Molding Machine Market Is Expected to Reach USD 28.634 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Injection Molding Machine market is expected to grow from USD 19.234 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 28.634 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The injection molding machine market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to more significant technological advancements in reducing production costs and waste, thereby shortening production cycle times, which is expected to drive market growth. The Injection molding machines are used to produce a various automotive parts such as bumpers, electrical housings, exterior body panels and dashboards. The increase in R&D spending has led to the development of new technologies such as advanced hydraulic systems for large parts, electrical systems for digital processing of features for complex and small components, and hybrid systems that can work for small amounts.

Injection Molding Machine is referred to as a manufacturing process that allows you to produce parts in large volumes. It works by injecting molten materials into a mold. It is generally used as a mass production process to create thousands of identical items. Injection molding materials include metals, glasses, elastomers and packaging, although it is most commonly used with thermoplastic and thermoset polymers. It is mostly used in mass-production processes where the exact amount is created thousands or millions of times in succession. Injection molding can be performed with numerous materials, including metals, glasses, elastomers, packaging and most commonly thermoplastic and thermoset polymers.

The global injection molding machine market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand for reliable and low cost products, adoption of advanced automated machines, rising adoption of adoption of packaged and packaged products, growing globalization and increasing demand for these machines in developing countries. The factors restraining the market growth are reduction of the workforce in the manufacturing sector and the COVID-19 pandemic has led car manufacturers to stop producing new products due to low consumer demand, which is influencing the growth of this market. Advanced information and communication technology and the Internet of Things will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in global injection molding machine market include Japan Steel Works Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Arburg GmbH+ Co KG, NISSEI AMERICA, INC, Husky injection Molding Systems Ltd., Engel Austria GmbH, Ved Machinery, ELECTRONICA PLASTIC MACHINES LTD. To gain a significant market share in the global injection molding machine market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in May 2020, Haitan international launched a new 116,000 sq ft facility at Moncks Corner, USA. This launch strengthened the position of the company across the world.

Plastic segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 79% in the year 2020

On the basis of Product Type, the global injection molding machine market is segmented into metal, plastic, ceramic, rubber. The plastic segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 79% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising increased demand in automotive materials handling and packaging industry, raw materials for plastic products by developing countries.

Hydraulic segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 47% in the year 2020

On the basis of machine type, the global injection molding machine market is segmented into electric, hydraulic, hybrid. Hydraulic segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 47% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of safe and convenient machines.

0-200 Ton segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37% in the year 2020

On the basis of clamping force, the global injection molding machine market is segmented into 0-200 ton, 201-500 ton, above 500 ton. 0-200 Ton segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing increase in the number of medium sized manufacturing companies.

Packaging segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 32% in the year 2020

On the basis of end-use industry, the global injection molding machine market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics and telecommunication, healthcare, infrastructure. Packaging segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 32% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of plastic boxes in the packaging industries.

Regional Segment of Injection Molding Machine Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global injection molding machine market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth is in the Asia-Pacific region was due to the presence of registered and unregistered comparisons producing a wide variety of machines and equipment in the country. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to presence of established machine manufacturers in the country.

About the report:

The global injection molding machine market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

