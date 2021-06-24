Kimble Applications Appoints John Breul as Vice President of Alliances

BOSTON, MA & LONDON, UK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimble Applications, a leading provider of Salesforce-native professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced the appointment of John Breul as the company’s Vice President of Alliances. Breul, who has over 20 years’ experience forging and growing strategic partnerships at B2B enterprise software businesses like FinancialForce and Workday, will lead Kimble’s Alliances Program, with a focus on driving revenue-generating relationships with Salesforce, ISVs, and Global System Integrators.

Breul joins Kimble with the vision of building out a world-class Alliances Program that takes advantage of Kimble’s position as an ISV in the Salesforce ecosystem. Breul’s most recent role was at FinancialForce, where he served as Vice President, Salesforce Strategic Alliance — leading a global team focused on working with Salesforce to drive pipeline and revenue. The experience John brings to Kimble is key to the next strategic phase of growth for the company, as it continues to invest in plans to scale globally.

Breul shares, “I understand the power of a great solution combined with an enthusiastic and engaged partner ecosystem and have seen the success that leads to multiple times at places like BMC Software, Workday, and FinancialForce. Kimble is a perfect opportunity for me to apply the full breadth of that experience at a company poised for very big things.”

Breul will focus on establishing and nurturing relationships with businesses that align with Kimble’s core mission of helping services organizations across the globe run their project-based businesses better.

“In the short term,” said Breul, “our goal is to make the most of the great relationships we already have with partners like Salesforce and Sage Intacct by ensuring that as many people as possible in our respective companies, customer communities, and ecosystems understand the unique value we bring when working together. Longer term, we want to expand our Systems Integrator relationships, develop new complementary consulting and technology partnerships and move into new market segments and geographies.”

According to Kimble CEO Sean Hoban, Breul’s hiring and appointment as VP of Alliances is part of significant investment Kimble is making in the area of strategic alliances and growth strategy.

“Kimble is very excited to bring John Breul on board and have him take the reins of our Alliances team,“ said Hoban. “His wealth of experience fostering mutually beneficial partner relationships will make him an integral new member of the Kimble team and a key part of realizing Kimble’s aggressive growth plans. As Kimble ramps up investment in our Alliances Program, John will help steer our strategic vision as we build a robust partner community that supports our objectives and the objectives of our customers.”

“With the recent major investment from Accel-KKR, Kimble is poised to grow like never before,” said Breul. “I’m excited to be part of applying some of that investment towards developing and scaling collaborations with Salesforce, the Systems Integrator community, and other ISVs who can all play a critical role in amplifying the good news about Kimble PSA and ensuring our current and future customers are super successful.”

Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built to work seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.