Enthusiast Gaming Closes Acquisition of Tabwire

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Tabwire LLC (“Tabwire”), which owns TabStats (www.tabstats.com), for US$11 million in cash and stock.



Upon closing of the Acquisition, the Company made a cash payment of US$5 million and issued 790,094 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at an agreed value of CAD$9.51 per share, for total share consideration of US$6 million. The Common Shares are subject to a contractual lock-up with 66.66% released twelve (12) months following the closing date, 16.66% released fifteen (15) months following the closing date, and 16.67% released eighteen (18) months following the closing date.

Tabwire is a proprietary technology and data platform enabling gamers to create a cross-platform registered user identification profile to track and directly view their game data in real-time. In addition, it has a unique feature set including a cheater detection system that enhances fair game play by generating a player trust ranking system for its registered users. Tabwire has already built game play companion tools for Riot’s Valorant and Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege with more than 13 million gamers interacting with the platform, collectively generating more than half a billion views in the last year with an aggressive roadmap to launch real-time stats for additional game titles in the coming months.

This important acquisition provides the Company with a technology and data platform that accelerates the development of its pan-Enthusiast social network and freemium subscription offering, codenamed Project GG. As Millennials and GenZs move away from traditional social networks, Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming centric social network, uniting gaming and esports fans with a platform to connect and share content through their unique gaming profiles, whether it be on desktop, mobile, or in-game.

Developing a proprietary product like Project GG will also enhance the Company’s ability to deliver a more complete fan experience with a more targeted, engaged, and personalized journey for gamers and customers alike and represents a significant step towards the Company’s evolution to a technology-powered, media, esports, and entertainment company.

“As a gamer myself, I can genuinely say that the technology behind Tabwire is a game changer for the industry as it provides the foundation for a new form of community allowing gamers to connect, interact, and compete in a trusting environment,” commented Menashe Kestenbaum, Founder and President of Enthusiast Gaming. He continued, “This acquisition represents the next big step in our mission to transform this industry even further and successfully deliver a game agnostic social network for gamers globally. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Tabwire’s founder and creator Nader Halim to the Enthusiast Gaming family.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

