STMicroelectronics Cooperates with Arrival to Provide Leading-Edge Technologies for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

Arrival’s entire vehicle portfolio, including its Van, Bus, and recently announced Car, will feature ST’s technologies

Collaboration includes products dedicated to processing, power and battery management



Geneva, Switzerland; and London, UK – June 24, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics (“ST”) (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced its collaboration with Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the global technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, to provide leading-edge semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival’s vehicles including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices.

Arrival has chosen ST as one of its key partners in bringing its connected EVs to market. ST’s technology will provide Arrival’s customers with future-proofed zero-emission commercial vehicles as part of an integrated mobility ecosystem. Arrival has selected ST’s high-performance, secure automotive microcontrollers for their modular ECU platform, as well as other ST technologies including smart-power and battery-management devices for efficient vehicle electrification.

Arrival believes its vehicles represent the next generation of EVs having been developed from the ground up using a radical new method of design and production. This vertically integrated approach using in-house developed hardware, software and robotics enables production in decentralised Microfactories. These Microfactories can be deployed around the world to service demand and supercharge local communities by hiring local talent, utilising local supply chains, and paying local taxes.

Arrival’s entire vehicle portfolio, including its Van, Bus, and recently announced Car, which is being designed in partnership with Uber for ride-hailing, will feature ST’s technologies. Arrival has already secured a commitment to purchase from UPS for up to 10,000 electric vehicles, with the option for 10,000 more, and will see trials of its vehicles starting later this year.

“We have been working with Arrival since their early stages, and we are proud of the journey accomplished together as they head towards production,” said Michael Anfang, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa Region at STMicroelectronics. “ST is a broad-based technology supplier for the mobility industry’s transition to electrified and digitalized platforms. This collaboration with a leading new entrant on the market is a testament to our ability to support various operating models. Arrival’s vehicles using ST technology will be an additional step towards our shared vision of cleaner mobility.”

“STMicroelectronics are producing some of the best technology on the market today. At Arrival, choosing the most advanced technologies for our vehicles is crucial to extending the life of our products, improving their value whilst making them even more sustainable by extending their usable life,” said Sergey Malygin, EVP of Technology at Arrival.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

About Arrival

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1,900 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first four microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA, Bicester, UK and Madrid, Spain.

