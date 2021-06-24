VeeMed and Voyce Partnership Brings Real-Time Language Interpretation to Telehealth Visits

ROSEVILLE, Calif. and SUNRISE, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMed, a provider of a Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) for the full continuum of healthcare, and Voyce, a technology company that provides Video Remote Interpretation (VRI), today announced that Voyce medically trained interpreters will now be available for doctor-to-patient video calls made on the VeeMed telehealth platform.

Typically, telehealth users have to dial into a call center and wait until an interpreter can be found, but this partnership eliminates that step. VeeMed users can now access live, on-demand language interpreters, often in less than 20 seconds, with the integration of the Voyce technology into the care session.

“With one in five Americans speaking a language other than English, the need for reliable, accessible interpretation is growing,” said Voyce CEO, Andrew Royce. “This partnership allows a remotely-accessed, live interpreter to see and hear critical information from both physician and patient within VeeMed’s telehealth platform that will ultimately lead to diagnosis and care, regardless of language spoken. HIPAA-compliant communication across a variety of languages helps ensure quality healthcare services.”

VeeMed’s leading virtual care technology, applied analytics and proven VCaaS platform integrate with Voyce to eliminate the need to wait for interpreters, saving healthcare facilities and doctors time and money.

“Fast, real-time, remote communication between physicians and patients is the true promise of telehealth and having interpreters available on demand simply extends that promise,” said Ijaz Arif, chairman and CEO of VeeMed. “We live in a multilingual world, and this partnership with Voyce extends the usefulness of our telehealth platform to a vastly larger patient base.”

About VeeMed, Inc.

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeMed is a global leader in the Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) space, focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeMed has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care — from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeMed’s vision for the future of telemedicine see https://veemed.com

About Voyce

Voyce is a technology driven company deeply committed to helping people in need facing language barriers, enabling them to easily and quickly communicate and get help. Voyce’s professional and qualified language interpreters provide interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 235+ languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and globally, Voyce supports thousands of sessions a day providing language assistance to those in need. Learn more at voyceglobal.com.

