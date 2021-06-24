Global Smart Surfaces Market to Reach US$93.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Surfaces Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961147/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 51.4% CAGR to reach US$32.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Healing segment is readjusted to a revised 55.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Smart Surfaces market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 32% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 67.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Smart Surfaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 67.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.8% and 51.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Self-Assembling Segment Corners a 22.5% Share in 2020
- In the global Self-Assembling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$792.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Clariant AG
- Debiotech SA
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Gentex Corporation
- HZO Inc.
- NanoShine Ltd.
- nanotron Technologies GmbH
- P2i Limited
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Fight against COVID-19: The Case of Antiviral Surfaces
An Introduction to Smart Surfaces
Types of Smart Surface Materials
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Growing Use of Smart Surfaces in Varied Applications to Boost
Market Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand
for Smart Surfaces in Medical and Healthcare Sector
Risk of HAIs and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Enhance
Importance of Anti-Microbial Surfaces
COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for
Antibacterial Surfaces
Smart Surfaces to Tackle Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance
Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for
Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
Advancements in Coatings to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial
Surfaces in Medical Sector
Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings
Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials: Poised
to Transform Construction Sector
Smart Surface Solutions: The Next Concrete Trend
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Construction Activity, Affecting
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Growth Outlook (In %) for Years
2019 through 2021
Rising Demand for Smart Windows & Windshields to Drive Demand
for Smart Surfaces in Auto Industry
EXHIBIT 3: Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology for 2015 & 2025
Smart Surfaces Find Application in Automotive Interiors
Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity
Indicator
EXHIBIT 4: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 5: Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020-Feb 2021
Shift towards Renewable Energy Spurs Demand for Smart Solar
Panels, Driving Growth in Smart Surfaces Market
EXHIBIT 6: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed
Capacity (2019)
EXHIBIT 7: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV
Installed Capacity in GW (2019)
COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations
EXHIBIT 8: COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity
Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
Growing Significance of Self-Healing Attribute for Electronics &
Electrical Industries
Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments
Sixth Generation Wireless Technology: Potential Role for Smart
Surface Solutions
Smart Materials Facilitate Development of Self-Cleaning Surfaces
Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence
Smart Cleaning Materials Find Favor in Vehicles, Architecture
and Infrastructure Sectors
Anti-Fouling Coatings for Ships: Potential for Smart Surfaces
Market
Smart Surfaces Transforming the Way People Live But for
Accelerated Uptake among Masses, Affordable Products are
Needed
High Potential Applications for Smart Surface Technologies
Innovations in Smart Surfaces to Expand Application Opportunities
Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential for Use in
Various Applications
AST to Develop Effective Antiviral Surface
Army Researchers Develop New Polymer Material
Challenges Facing Smart Surface Market
