Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market (2020 to 2026) - by Material, Industry and Region

The Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market size was estimated at USD 67.90 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 73.23 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.19% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 108.92 Billion by 2026.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market, including American Fiberglass Rebar, American Grating, LLC, Amiantit Group, Amiblu Holding GmbH, Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd., B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc., CTG Group, DowAksa, Engineered Composites Ltd, EPP Composites Pvt. Ltd, FRP Composites Inc., Future Pipe Industries, Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Kemrock Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint Gobain Group, SGL Group, Ten Cate NV, TUF-BAR, ZCL Composites, and Zoltek Companies, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Industry Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. Material Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing industrialization and government awareness towards water and waste water treatment

5.1.1.2. Key benefits of impressive mechanical and electrical properties

5.1.1.3. Increased application in the automotive and construction industry owing to increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Conventional additive manufacturing using metals

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing strategic alliances

5.1.3.2. Emerging potential in Asia-Pacific Market

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Manufacturing and testing of FRP components is highly specialized

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aramid

6.3. Basalt

6.4. Carbon

6.5. Glass



7. Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Gas Distribution Networks

7.3. Oil Flow Lines

7.4. Water Injection Lines



8. Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market, by Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Biomedical Engineering

8.5. Civil Engineering

8.6. Construction

8.7. Electronics

8.8. Oil & Gas

8.9. Sewage & Waste Water Treatment

8.10. Sports & Consumer Goods



9. Americas Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

9.6.1. California

9.6.2. Florida

9.6.3. Illinois

9.6.4. New York

9.6.5. Ohio

9.6.6. Pennsylvania

9.6.7. Texas



10. Asia-Pacific Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. China

10.3. India

10.4. Indonesia

10.5. Japan

10.6. Malaysia

10.7. Philippines

10.8. South Korea

10.9. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. American Fiberglass Rebar

13.2. American Grating, LLC

13.3. Amiantit Group

13.4. Amiblu Holding GmbH

13.5. Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd.

13.6. B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.

13.7. CTG Group

13.8. DowAksa

13.9. Engineered Composites Ltd

13.10. EPP Composites Pvt. Ltd

13.11. FRP Composites Inc.

13.12. Future Pipe Industries, Inc.

13.13. Hyosung Corporation

13.14. Kemrock Industries Ltd.

13.15. Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

13.16. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd

13.17. Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

13.18. Owens Corning

13.19. PPG Industries, Inc.

13.20. Saint Gobain Group

13.21. SGL Group

13.22. Ten Cate NV

13.23. TUF-BAR

13.24. ZCL Composites

13.25. Zoltek Companies, Inc.



14. Appendix

