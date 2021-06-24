Dividend Declaration

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 24 June 2021

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2021.

Announcement Date:        24-June-21
Ex-Date:                          01-Jul-21
Record Date:                    02-Jul-21
Payment Date:                 16-Jul-21

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.2751
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.3202
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1695
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.3709
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.3082
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.1752
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.1097*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.2995
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.1904*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1199
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.2683
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1089
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.3134
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.7356
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD2.906
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR2.7443*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.6505*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49R912EUR0.0781
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49RJ15EUR0.23


* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 23 June.

