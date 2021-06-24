Global Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961088/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$747.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Medication Packaging Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$403.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.23% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$311.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$311.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Bottle Filling/Pill Counting Automation Systems Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020



- In the global Bottle Filling/Pill Counting Automation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$210.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$352.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$210.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)



ARxIUM, Inc.

Euclid Medical

Kirby Lester

Medical Packaging, Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

Parata Systems

Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

Swisslog Holding AG

Takazono Corporation

Talyst

Tcgrx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

Tosho, Inc.

Yuyama Manufacturing Co., Ltd







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Remains Stable

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

FDA Eases Rules Allowing Compounders to Repackage Propofol

Drugs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment: A Prelude

An Introduction to Pharmacy Repackaging Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Leads Global Market

Developed Regions Represent Largest Regional Markets

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Repackaged Medications Ensure Growth in

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market

Rise in Medication Errors and Focus on Improving Patient Safety

Drives Market Prospects

Need to Reduce Inventory Wastage and Save Costs to Boost

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market

Growing Importance of Repackagers in the Pharmaceutical Supply

Chain

Numerous Benefits of Automated Systems among Pharmacies Propels

Demand for Repackaging Systems

Liquid Drugs Administration Risks Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Brings Forth Importance of Unit Dose Packaging

Pharmacies Leverage Automated Medication Packaging Technology

During Pandemic

New Guidelines on Drug Repackaging & Dispensing Bode Well for

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems

FDA Focuses Efforts on Stringent Controls over API Repackaging

Operations

FDA Issues New Guidance for Repackaging of Solid Oral Drugs

into Unit Dose Containers

Unit Dose Compliance Packaging as a Means to Inhibit Opioid Abuse

Outsourcing of Repackaging Operations: Benefits for Healthcare

Facilities with Constrained Resources

Outsourcing of Unit-Dose Repackaging Set to Incite Demand for

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems

Key Cost-Saving Benefits of Outsourced Unit-Dose Repackaging

Commercially Available UD Products Prove Beneficial

Blister Card Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Newer Technologies and Advancements Enable Significant

Improvements in Operational Efficiencies

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth the Importance of Reusing Old

Medicines

Insights into Clinical, Commercial & EAP Packaging and Supply

Gaining Regulatory Insights into Semantics of Drug or Vial

Repackaging

Policy on Drug Compounding & Repackaging Focuses on Quality

Medications to Patients

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Propel Need for Drugs

Repackaging Systems

EXHIBIT 2: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs

EXHIBIT 3: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Drug Sales, Driving Need for Pharmacy Repackaging

EXHIBIT 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 6: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 7: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the

US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050



