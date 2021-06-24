Global Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961088/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$747.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Medication Packaging Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$403.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.23% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$311.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$311.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Bottle Filling/Pill Counting Automation Systems Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020
- In the global Bottle Filling/Pill Counting Automation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$210.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$352.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$210.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)
- ARxIUM, Inc.
- Euclid Medical
- Kirby Lester
- Medical Packaging, Inc.
- Omnicell, Inc.
- Parata Systems
- Pearson Medical Technologies LLC
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Takazono Corporation
- Talyst
- Tcgrx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions
- Tosho, Inc.
- Yuyama Manufacturing Co., Ltd
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Remains Stable
COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
FDA Eases Rules Allowing Compounders to Repackage Propofol
Drugs Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment: A Prelude
An Introduction to Pharmacy Repackaging Systems
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Leads Global Market
Developed Regions Represent Largest Regional Markets
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Repackaged Medications Ensure Growth in
Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market
Rise in Medication Errors and Focus on Improving Patient Safety
Drives Market Prospects
Need to Reduce Inventory Wastage and Save Costs to Boost
Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market
Growing Importance of Repackagers in the Pharmaceutical Supply
Chain
Numerous Benefits of Automated Systems among Pharmacies Propels
Demand for Repackaging Systems
Liquid Drugs Administration Risks Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Brings Forth Importance of Unit Dose Packaging
Pharmacies Leverage Automated Medication Packaging Technology
During Pandemic
New Guidelines on Drug Repackaging & Dispensing Bode Well for
Pharmacy Repackaging Systems
FDA Focuses Efforts on Stringent Controls over API Repackaging
Operations
FDA Issues New Guidance for Repackaging of Solid Oral Drugs
into Unit Dose Containers
Unit Dose Compliance Packaging as a Means to Inhibit Opioid Abuse
Outsourcing of Repackaging Operations: Benefits for Healthcare
Facilities with Constrained Resources
Outsourcing of Unit-Dose Repackaging Set to Incite Demand for
Pharmacy Repackaging Systems
Key Cost-Saving Benefits of Outsourced Unit-Dose Repackaging
Commercially Available UD Products Prove Beneficial
Blister Card Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Newer Technologies and Advancements Enable Significant
Improvements in Operational Efficiencies
COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth the Importance of Reusing Old
Medicines
Insights into Clinical, Commercial & EAP Packaging and Supply
Gaining Regulatory Insights into Semantics of Drug or Vial
Repackaging
Policy on Drug Compounding & Repackaging Focuses on Quality
Medications to Patients
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Propel Need for Drugs
Repackaging Systems
EXHIBIT 2: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs
EXHIBIT 3: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Drug Sales, Driving Need for Pharmacy Repackaging
EXHIBIT 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 6: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 7: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the
US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
