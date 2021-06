Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 June 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2021

Effective from 1 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009508319, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1250% pa

DK0009516684, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.3123% pa

DK0009520017, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1149% pa

DK0009521338, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1047% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009509713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2109% pa

DK0009514713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2028% pa

DK0009514986, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2920% pa

DK0009516411, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1419% pa

DK0009518979, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.0811% pa

DK0009519001, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2717% pa

DK0009519787, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1622% pa

DK0009519860, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2109% pa

DK0009519944, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1501% pa

DK0009522146, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1419% pa

DK0009522229, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2413% pa

DK0009523037, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1825% pa

DK0009524514, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1318% pa

DK0009526485, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1622% pa

DK0009526568, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.0203% pa

DK0009526642, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.0608% pa

DK0009528267, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1724% pa

DK0009528341, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1115% pa

DK0009530834, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2028% pa

DK0009533770, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.2332% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.0000% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

