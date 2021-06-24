Global High Altitude Platforms Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Altitude Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960970/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Airships segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.8% share of the global High Altitude Platforms market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The High Altitude Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$942 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$779.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$779.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Tethered Aerostat Systems Segment Corners a 10.5% Share in 2020
- In the global Tethered Aerostat Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$260.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$412.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$493.4 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- AIRBUS SAS
- Avealto Ltd.
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Lindstrand Technologies Limited
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raven Aerostar
- Raytheon Company
- Tcom L.P.
- Thales Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960970/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 2: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
High Altitude Platforms Market to Exhibit Steady Growth
following COVID-19 Whiplash
High Altitude Platforms: Stratosphere-Floating
Telecommunication Stations as Alternative to Satellites
Types of High Altitude Platforms & Design Considerations
Technical Challenges
High Altitude Platforms: Primary Applications
Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Fueled by Escalating Demand,
High Altitude Platforms Market to Hog the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 3: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Application
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Government
& Defense, and Other Applications
Growing Roaster of Drivers to Favor Expansion of High Altitude
Platforms Market
Compelling Merits over Traditional Satellites
Increasing Demand for Better In-Flight Services
Focus on Solar-Powered Technologies
UAV & Communication: Prime Segments of High Altitude Platforms
Market
EXHIBIT 4: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAV), Airships, and Tethered Aerostat Systems
EXHIBIT 5: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Payload:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Communication, Surveillance, Navigation, and EO/IR Systems
North America Assumes Principal Position in Global High
Altitude Platforms Market
EXHIBIT 6: World High Altitude Platforms Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 7: World High Altitude Platforms Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
Developing Economies Emerge as Hotbed for Adoption of High
Altitude Platforms
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Altitude Platforms Hold Potential for Use in Diverse
Applications
High Altitude Platforms Hold Capability to Augment Data Services
High Altitude Platform Enabled Broadband to Benefit Rural and
Remote Population
Wide Coverage and Lower Costs Rev Up Opportunities
Mitigation of Technological Challenges Critical to Greater
Adoption
Design Advancements Make Airships More Relevant
Aerostats Seek to Extend Footprint in Military Applications
UAVs Widen the Addressable Market for High Altitude Platforms
EXHIBIT 8: Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
High Altitude Military Surveillance: Major Application of UAVs
GCS Advancements Augment the Image of High Altitude UAVs
Growing Security Concerns Drive Military UAV Deployments in
High Altitude Surveillance
Government & Defense: Dominant Application Segment
EXHIBIT 9: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for
High Altitude Platforms: Projected Defense Budget (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 10: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Slowdown in Defense Spending to Impede the Demand for Military
High Altitude Platforms
EXHIBIT 11: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19
Comparison (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 12: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison
(In US$ Billion)
Commercial Sector Investments on High Altitude Platforms
Continue to Rise
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Aerial
Vehicles (UAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
(UAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
(UAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Airships by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Airships by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Airships by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tethered Aerostat
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tethered Aerostat Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Tethered Aerostat
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Communication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Surveillance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Surveillance by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Surveillance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Navigation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Navigation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Navigation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for EO/IR Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for EO/IR Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for EO/IR Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned
Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat
Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned
Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned
Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat
Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat
Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms
by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat
Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms
by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms
by Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships
and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered
Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned
Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation
and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems
for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by
Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for
the Years 2
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960970/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________