Global High Altitude Platforms Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Altitude Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960970/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Airships segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.8% share of the global High Altitude Platforms market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The High Altitude Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$942 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$779.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$779.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Tethered Aerostat Systems Segment Corners a 10.5% Share in 2020



- In the global Tethered Aerostat Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$260.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$412.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$493.4 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)



AIRBUS SAS

Avealto Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lindstrand Technologies Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raven Aerostar

Raytheon Company

Tcom L.P.

Thales Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960970/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 2: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

High Altitude Platforms Market to Exhibit Steady Growth

following COVID-19 Whiplash

High Altitude Platforms: Stratosphere-Floating

Telecommunication Stations as Alternative to Satellites

Types of High Altitude Platforms & Design Considerations

Technical Challenges

High Altitude Platforms: Primary Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Fueled by Escalating Demand,

High Altitude Platforms Market to Hog the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 3: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Application

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Government

& Defense, and Other Applications

Growing Roaster of Drivers to Favor Expansion of High Altitude

Platforms Market

Compelling Merits over Traditional Satellites

Increasing Demand for Better In-Flight Services

Focus on Solar-Powered Technologies

UAV & Communication: Prime Segments of High Altitude Platforms

Market

EXHIBIT 4: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAV), Airships, and Tethered Aerostat Systems

EXHIBIT 5: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Payload:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Communication, Surveillance, Navigation, and EO/IR Systems

North America Assumes Principal Position in Global High

Altitude Platforms Market

EXHIBIT 6: World High Altitude Platforms Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for

the Years 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 7: World High Altitude Platforms Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Developing Economies Emerge as Hotbed for Adoption of High

Altitude Platforms

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Altitude Platforms Hold Potential for Use in Diverse

Applications

High Altitude Platforms Hold Capability to Augment Data Services

High Altitude Platform Enabled Broadband to Benefit Rural and

Remote Population

Wide Coverage and Lower Costs Rev Up Opportunities

Mitigation of Technological Challenges Critical to Greater

Adoption

Design Advancements Make Airships More Relevant

Aerostats Seek to Extend Footprint in Military Applications

UAVs Widen the Addressable Market for High Altitude Platforms

EXHIBIT 8: Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

High Altitude Military Surveillance: Major Application of UAVs

GCS Advancements Augment the Image of High Altitude UAVs

Growing Security Concerns Drive Military UAV Deployments in

High Altitude Surveillance

Government & Defense: Dominant Application Segment

EXHIBIT 9: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for

High Altitude Platforms: Projected Defense Budget (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 10: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Slowdown in Defense Spending to Impede the Demand for Military

High Altitude Platforms

EXHIBIT 11: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19

Comparison (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 12: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

(In US$ Billion)

Commercial Sector Investments on High Altitude Platforms

Continue to Rise



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

(UAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

(UAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Airships by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Airships by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Airships by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tethered Aerostat

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tethered Aerostat Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Tethered Aerostat

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Communication by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Communication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Surveillance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Surveillance by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Surveillance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Navigation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Navigation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Navigation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for EO/IR Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for EO/IR Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for EO/IR Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat

Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat

Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat

Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms

by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat

Systems for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms

by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms

by Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships

and Tethered Aerostat Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Type - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered

Aerostat Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude Platforms

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships and Tethered Aerostat Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation

and EO/IR Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Payload - Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Payload - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation and EO/IR Systems

for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Government & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for High Altitude Platforms by

Application - Government & Defense and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 12-Year Perspective for High Altitude

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense and Other Applications for

the Years 2

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________