Global Commercial UV Water Purifier Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Ecolab, Halma and Xylem Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the commercial UV water purifier market and it is poised to grow by 179.66 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. This report on the commercial UV water purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing health concerns and rapid industrialization. In addition, increasing health concerns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The commercial UV water purifier market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial UV water purifier market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Hospitality

Food services

Education

Retail

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the stringent water quality laws as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial UV water purifier market growth during the next few years.



This report on commercial UV water purifier market covers the following areas:

Commercial UV water purifier market sizing

Commercial UV water purifier market forecast

Commercial UV water purifier market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial UV water purifier market vendors that include Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., BWT Holding GmbH, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, LUMINOR Environmental Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Trojan Technologies, and Xylem Inc. Also, the commercial UV water purifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



