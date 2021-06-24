Antimicrobial Packaging Market to reach USD 15.48 billion by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Antimicrobial Packaging Market Research Report, Material, Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027”, The global market is projected to reach USD 15.48 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 9.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2021 to 2027.

Market Analysis

The expansion of the antimicrobial packaging market is driven by microbial contamination, infection risks in hospitals, and dental equipment. One of the primary drivers of antimicrobial packaging market growth is the high use of packaged food products. Packaged food is very fresh food with good quality and hygiene. It is also convenient and palatable.

Fluctuations in raw material prices, stringent regulatory compliance, research and development, and continuously upgraded technologies may pose a risk to businesses and impede the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market trends.

The healthcare industry is the ideal place to see an increase in the use of antimicrobial packaging. Recycling medical disposable products such as connectors, syringes, tubing, and a wide range of molded parts raises the requirement for antimicrobial packaging that offers optimal cleanliness, sterility, ease of use, low cost, and convenience. Instability in raw material costs, new product releases, and R&D among the key competitors are opportunities to boost the revenue growth of the antimicrobial packaging market.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2167





List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market Research Report are

BASF SE.

Dunmore Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Mondi Plc

PolyOne Corporation

Biocote Limited

Linpac Senior Holdings

Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd.

Microban International

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (109 pages) on Antimicrobial Packaging

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/antimicrobial-packaging-market-2167





COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading over the world, infecting over 100 million individuals. Several industries and enterprises have been closed as a result of the ongoing lockdowns, yet the food sector continues to operate even in this deadly pandemic situation. During the early stages of the pandemic, the food processing sectors faced serious hazards to food safety and quality. Food packaging ensures that food products are safe and free of bacteria and fungi. Most of the patients have lost their lives from the virus of secondary infections. Packaged food avoids this secondary infection.

Medical equipment, which requires clean and safe packaging, is included in the antimicrobial packaging of healthcare products. In pandemic scenarios, this was critical in every hospital, home, and food packing sector. As a result, even during a pandemic, demand for antimicrobial packaging rises. The raw material costs and new product releases may drive the antimicrobial packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial packaging industry has been segmented based on the application, material, and packaging type.

Based on application, the global antimicrobial packaging market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, and others. Among them, food & beverages earned the largest market share in the antimicrobial packaging market during the review period. The second-largest share was captured by the healthcare industry.

Based on material, the global antimicrobial packaging market has been segmented into plastic, paper and paper board, and others. Among them, plastic emerges as the top segment in 2015. The other materials involve non-woven fabrics, glass, and aluminum foil. To obtain superior antibacterial and antifungal properties against bacteria, low-density polyethylene has been used.

Based on packaging type, the global antimicrobial packaging market has been segmented into bags, pouches, carton packages, and others. Among them, pouches are anticipated as the fastest-growing pack type, and these are used in different types of products that belong to different industries. Carton packages earned the second-largest share in the antimicrobial packaging market. Other types of packing are cans, trays, bags, cups & lids, and blister packaging.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2167





Regional Analysis

The global antimicrobial packaging market has been divided into four main geographies as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

The Asia Pacific is the market leader in antimicrobial packaging due to the tremendous demand for healthy products demanded by the vast population. In this region, China and India are the primary countries driving up demand for the antimicrobial packaging market. By utilizing packaging solutions in many industries such as healthcare, food and beverages, this region has become a big market for packaging solutions.

For the factors of eco-friendly packaging technologies and the usage of recycled material, Europe ranked second in the antimicrobial packaging industry. In 2018, the antimicrobial packaging market in North America was worth USD 2.02 billion. It is distinguished by significant technological breakthroughs and public awareness of the antimicrobial packaging market.

During the forecast period, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa all gain market share. The food and beverage and personal care industries are likely to lead market expansion in these regions. Another growing factor in this region throughout the anticipated period is the easy availability of raw materials.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard and Others), by Type (Bags, Pouches, Carton Packages and Others) by Application (Food & beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, and others) and Region



Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2167





Industry News

In February 2020, Mondi unveiled a corrugated packaging company with the help of Cartro, which produces sustainable packaging solutions.



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.