Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics to Reach $75.5 Billion by 2026

Over 60% of companies in North America, Europe and Asia expect to witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation during the years 2020 through 2023. Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors. With companies across all industries including logistics going online launching digital initiatives, investments in automation is rising. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics estimated at US$45.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. is Estimated at $14 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2026
- Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027. The push towards digital transformation in these markets in pushing up investments in connected devices, radio frequency identification (RFID) and Internet of Things (IoT) for enhanced real-time visibility into the supply chain. Foray of third-party logistics providers (3PLs) in the logistics and freight management industry is changing market dynamics, providing shippers with the opportunity to find the most suitable partner for their business. The future holds even more opportunities for transportation & logistics companies to improve their efficiency and profits. IoT and vehicle-to-vehicle communication holds promise for enabling "vehicle trains" or "vehicle platoons".
Services Segment to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2026
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Trade & Retail: The Foundation for Growth in the
Logistics Industry
EXHIBIT 1: Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually
Reinforcing: Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2019
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth
in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
EXHIBIT 4: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19
Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/
Country
How Trade, Transport & Retail Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
Transportation Industry Bites the Dust
EXHIBIT 6: Global Trade Plummets Impacting Freight & Logistics:
Global Trade Exports & Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region
for 2018-2020
Retailing & Merchandizing, the Key Drivers of Urban Logistics,
Slumps
Special Focus on Departmental Stores
EXHIBIT 7: Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
An Uncertain Recovery in Global Trade Means the Pain of the
Pandemic Will Continue to Linger On for the Logistics Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Global Merchandize Trade (In US$ Trillion) for Years
2019 to 2022
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Moving Beyond COVID-19, How Will Global Supply Chains Looks
Like? The Answers Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics
Should Know
As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their
Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization
Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal
Why the Need to Modify The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Is So
Great?
Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains
Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building
Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains
Digitalization of Logistics Gains Fervor Amid the Pandemic
COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival
Growing Number of Logistics Service Providers Leverage Data &
Analytics for Smart Transportation
3PLs Step Up Investments in Freight Management Systems. Here?s Why
Big Data Analytics Gains in Importance in Freight Management
Systems
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
EXHIBIT 9: Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain
Bodes Well for Integration of Emerging Technologies like
Blockchain to Enhance Resilience & Reliability: Global Losses
in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
Here?s How The Role of Blockchain Becomes Bigger in Post COVID
-19 Management of Supply Chains
Challenges for Adoption of Blockchain in Supply Chains
Blockchain Powered Solutions to Streamline Processes in Logistics
A Special Focus on Blockchain Use in the Trucking Industry
Why Trucking Needs Blockchain?
Key Advantages of Blockchain for Trucking Industry
Special Focus on How Big Data is Being Used to Build Supply
Chain Resilience
Predictive Analytics Storms Into the Spotlight to Simplify
Decision Making
Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient
Supply Chain Designs
Effective Tracking of Ocean Freight with New Visibility
Technologies
Consumer Demand for Fast, Free Shipping Spurs Adoption of New
Technologies
With an Eye on Performance Improvements, Logistics Companies
Step Up Investments in Fleet Telematics
Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market
Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management
EXHIBIT 10: Logistics Companies Step Up Spending on Telematics:
Global Spending on Commercial Vehicle Telematics (In US$
Million)
Special Focus on the Growing Role of GPS in Logistics
Automation & Supply Chain Management
GPS Makes Supply Chains & Logistics Resilient & Responsive
Spectacular Merits of GPS for Logistics and Supply Chains
Autonomous Trucking: A Revolution in Making in the Logistics
Industry
Barcode, Laser Scanners & RFID Readers, the Starting Point for
Automating Logistics Processes
Barcode Scanning and Machine Vision: The Pathway to Automation
RFID Technology to Improve Logistics
Growing Role of Cloud Computing in Logistics 4.0
Here?s How COVID-19 Has brought Cloud Technologies Into the
Spotlight
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
The Race to Adopt Cloud Computing in Logistics Gets Underway
Rising Significance of IoT in Logistics and Supply Chain
Management
Here?s How Trucking Companies Are Using IoT
Primary Benefits of IoT for Truck Operators
COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Migration Towards Warehouse Automation
Here?s How Artificial Intelligence Will Revolutionize the
Logistics Industry
Special Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Trucking
Industry
Automation is a Necessary Step Towards Digital Transformation
Trend Towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Opportunities in the
Material Handling Equipment Market
Focus on Automation & Production Efficiency, the Foundation for
Growing Investments in AGVs
Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems: A Key Trend
Mobility Devices Take Center Stage Amid Automation &
Digitalization
