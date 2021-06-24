Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics to Reach $75.5 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960886/?utm_source=GNW

Over 60% of companies in North America, Europe and Asia expect to witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation during the years 2020 through 2023. Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors. With companies across all industries including logistics going online launching digital initiatives, investments in automation is rising. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics estimated at US$45.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. is Estimated at $14 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2026



- Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027. The push towards digital transformation in these markets in pushing up investments in connected devices, radio frequency identification (RFID) and Internet of Things (IoT) for enhanced real-time visibility into the supply chain. Foray of third-party logistics providers (3PLs) in the logistics and freight management industry is changing market dynamics, providing shippers with the opportunity to find the most suitable partner for their business. The future holds even more opportunities for transportation & logistics companies to improve their efficiency and profits. IoT and vehicle-to-vehicle communication holds promise for enabling "vehicle trains" or "vehicle platoons".



Services Segment to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2026



- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)



3GTMS, Inc.

4flow AG

Advantech Co., Ltd.

APL Logistics Ltd.

Digital Logistics Group Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

JDA Software, Inc.

Logistic Solutions Inc.

Logitech

MindTree Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Partner Tech USA

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP SE

Scanco

Syntel, Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 104

