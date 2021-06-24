Visionstate Introduces Technology Upgrades to Its WANDATM IoT Solution

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), a company that develops and invests in the research and development of promising new technology within the realms of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and analytics, and sustainability, is pleased to announce significant new enhancements to its WANDATM Internet of Things solution.



The new technological capabilities include:

a QR Code feature that can be scanned by customers for feedback and can be used by cleaning staff for proof of location and to record activities on WandaMOBILE;

an auto-supply replenishment system to provide for just-in-time inventory capabilities, enabling WANDA TM e-commerce function;

e-commerce function; an overhaul to the analytics reporting that will provide more insights into cleaning efficiency and predictive measures.



Through the introduction of the new QR Code feature, WANDATM’s footprint will be effectively expanded to best reflect the new normal that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the nature of the pandemic resulting in customers’ reluctance to interact with WANDATM touchscreen units to input their feedback, Visionstate has implemented a QR Code system to provide for increased interaction through the comfort of smartphone devices. Additional new features also allow staff to scan the QR code and create an audit trail of their presence as well as use WandaMOBILE to record their activities and supply usage, among other critical information used to measure performance and efficiency.

Another value-add in the implementation of this new feature is to make the WANDATM solution less restroom-centric, with virtually no limitations on where QR codes can be incorporated. The QR code-driven WANDA™ is quick to deploy, with no physical hardware required, and can be disbursed throughout large public facilities in a matter of days.

In more exciting news on the technology development front, Visionstate is working with a global partner to enable automatic supply replenishment through the WANDATM solution. Through a cohesive effort, Visionstate aims to integrate a backend ordering system to provide for just-in-time inventory capabilities. Given the existing WANDATM processes that track inventory and supply usage, this welcome addition will allow customers to access the WANDATM portal to order directly from its global partner.

Given the importance of analytics as a tool to assess efficiency and gain insights into operations, Visionstate will be ramping up its analytics reporting to provide facility managers with more detailed insights into their cleaning efficiency. The objective behind the analytics overhaul is to enhance the derivation of predictive analytics on supplies and maintenance, using highly accurate people-counting sensors. The new analytics platform’s ability to predict supply shortages and maintenance issues based on foot traffic removes the need to have sensor-enabled devices inside the public facilities.

"Visionstate has always been dedicated to continuous development on all fronts - as the world changes, so do we. Our tech team, in conjunction with our partners, has been working on several advancements over the past year which are now seeing light and are very much appreciated by our customers and their customers accordingly. We will keep working on improving the existing suite of solutions and adding on to it as we go," said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate Corp.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.visionstate.com/

