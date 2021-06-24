Global Mining Exploration Report 2021: Advances in Geophysics Play a Meaningful Role in Improving Discovery Rates

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Magazine Exploration Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The inaugural Mining Magazine Intelligence Exploration Report analyses the processes and technologies delivering currently underwhelming discovery rates, alongside recent greenfield and brownfield success stories.

Find out and discover:

Will the current lack of geology graduates restrict discovery rates?

Has the exploration sector lost touch with the investment community?

How can governments secure future investment from explorers?

How important are frontier jurisdictions to greenfield success?

Will advances in geophysics play a meaningful role in improving discovery rates?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Survey Results and Commentary

3 Technology & Techniques

4 Discoveries

5 Intercepts & Resources

Methodology

The publisher built the Mining Magazine Intelligence Exploration Report with a variety of research techniques, along with some borrowed research data. At the centre of much of our analysis is a survey of some 350 industry professionals that we ran from early December until early February.

This was a broad-ranging questionnaire tackling issues from culture to technology, which we built in close consultation with research partner, SRK Exploration. They complemented those results with research from leading firms in the exploration space, MinEx Consulting and S&P Global Intelligence.

The Technology & Techniques chapter was assembled through third-party media reviews and online conference attendance, while we contacted companies directly responsible for recent discoveries to better understand their exploration approach. Research partner RSC did the heavy lifting on our behalf to deliver the most impressive drill intercepts and maiden resource statements based on their inhouse algorithm.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9eici