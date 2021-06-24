PRIMED, Traffic Tech and GlobalMedic Present: A Mask From Every Canadian to Keep Up The Fight Against COVID-19

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMED Medical Products partnering with GlobalMedic and Traffic Tech to donate 38 million masks to combat COVID-19 to countries in need.



On Thursday June 24, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT PRIMED, GlobalMedic and Traffic Tech will be hosting the Minister of Transport, Hon. Omar Alghabra and members of the media at:

Traffic Tech

550 Matheson Blvd E,

Mississauga, Ontario

L4Z 4G3

During the event, Minister Alghabra will join PRIMED, GlobalMedic and Traffic Tech to the importance of this donation to the Global Community.

Members of the media are invited to attend at 9:15 AM. PRIMED and GlobalMedic staff will be available for interviews.

“While Canada and many nations are starting to win the battle against COVID-19, many countries worldwide are still in the middle of serious outbreaks and the availability of high-quality PPE is necessary to provide essential protection” commented David Welsh, President & CEO of PRIMED Medical Products. “We are proud to work with our partners Traffic Tech and GlobalMedic to ensure these masks reach those who will benefit most.”

About PRIMED Medical Products

Founded in 1995, PRIMED Medical Products is a Canadian manufacturer of medical personal protective equipment. PRIMED manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and undergo regular audits by international regulatory and certification organizations. PRIMED’s high-quality, medical products are used in virtually every hospital across Canada and in healthcare facilities throughout the United States, South America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Their product offering spans medical, surgical and infection control products including, protective apparel and wound care.

About GlobalMedic

GlobalMedic is a registered Canadian charity that runs capacity building programs and provides disaster relief services to large-scale catastrophes around the world. GlobalMedic has responded to 234 disasters in 77 countries, including earthquakes in Ecuador, Haiti, Japan and Nepal; tsunamis in Japan and Sri Lanka; typhoons in the Philippines and Taiwan; hurricanes in Grenada and Guatemala; cyclones in India, Myanmar, Vanuatu and Mozambique; floods in Bangladesh, Mexico and Pakistan; drought and famine in Kenya and Mauritania; epidemics in Liberia and Sierra Leone; and complex emergencies in Gaza, Iraq, Mali, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

About Traffic Tech

From our beginnings in 1986, Traffic Tech has grown into one of the World’s leading logistics providers. With our Global headquarters in Chicago, IL, Traffic Tech has built an excellent reputation by using a vast array of resources to match freight needs with carrier availability. We offer a full suite of supply chain and transportation solutions that include all surface transportation services (LTL, FTL, and inter-modal), worldwide international service (Air and Ocean,) distribution, warehousing, freight management and supply chain consulting. Traffic Tech Inc. has expertise in complete logistical solutions at both a tactical and a strategic transportation management level.