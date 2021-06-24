AdImpact Appoints William Macauley as Vice President of Product

Nielsen Veteran, Macauley Brings 20+ Years of Product Management to Leading Advertising Intelligence Company

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , a leading competitive ad intelligence SaaS company, has announced that William Macauley has joined the company as the Vice President of Product. As part of the executive leadership and reporting to Kyle Roberts, Macauley’s role will be to advance AdImpact in the addressable advertising space, developing a product organization to drive strategic growth, key partnerships, and execute the roadmap for delivering market-leading advertising intelligence to customers.

Macauley brings over two decades of experience in product management in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer spaces. Macauley joins the company from Nielsen where he provides a comprehensive perspective to advertising analytics, delivering product and insights to customers. He is a veteran in geospatial datasets, demographics, marketing analytics, and software development.

“I am very excited to join Kyle Roberts and the AdImpact team to help launch the next evolution of products to market and expand our capabilities to adapt to the fast-paced advertising landscape,” said William Macauley as VP of Product. “I was drawn to AdImpact’s focus on company values, team chemistry, and its enviable strength in the marketplace. They are on the cutting edge of advertising analytics and the way they are being delivered to customers. I look forward to adding my insights to this high-level talented team.”

Prior to AdImpact, Macauley was the Principal of Product with Pitney Bowes Software leading a global software portfolio focused on address deliverability, quality and a single view of the customer. Previously, he was Director of Product Management at Nielsen Claritas delivering business insights and location intelligence tools for direct marketing and customer segmentation analysis. He was also the Manager of Panel Operations with Nielsen Audio (formerly Arbitron) where he built audience panels using the first electronic measurement for radio. Macauley began his career at MapQuest and managed multiple mapping projects for US Census Bureau during the 2000 decennial census.

“William Macauley’s technology background is very impressive especially as the advertising industry shifts towards the need for speed and personalization,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “William brings the expertise we need to measure at a household or person-level using a combination of advertising spend and exposures with location and demographics.“

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence SaaS company that tracks and analyzes advertising occurrence and expenditure data across traditional, digital, and emerging media channels. We capture over one million TV ad occurrences daily in real-time and retain an ad library of over 350,000 unique creatives detected across all 210 DMAs, covering over 41,000 brands and advertisers. We provide dependable real-time data and analytics to help users monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives to enable fast, smart decision making.

