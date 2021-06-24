Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market to Reach US$1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renal Denervation Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959885/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Radiofrequency Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.8% CAGR to reach US$729.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Based segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Renal Denervation Technologies market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 25.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 50.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Renal Denervation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 25.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$71.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 50.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.9% and 35.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 35.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$71.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Micro-Infusion Based Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020
- In the global Micro-Infusion Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Ablative Solutions, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardiosonic Ltd.
- Kona Medical, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Mercator MedSystems, Inc.
- ReCor Medical, Inc.
- Renal Dynamics LLC
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Symple Surgical, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959885/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hypertension - A Chronic Disease
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Covid-19 Causes Major Dent to a Growing Renal Denervation
Technologies Market
A Prelude to Renal Denervation
The Evolution
Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market Set to Witness
Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth
Europe - A Major Market
Radiofrequency Ablation Dominates the Market, Ultrasound to
Register Fastest Growth
Radiofrequency Based Renal Denervation
Ultrasound Based Renal Denervation
Micro-Infusion Based Renal Denervation
Stringent Regulatory Environment
Growth Deterrents
Competitive Landscape
Select List of Approved Renal Denervation Devices
Symplicity Renal Denervation System Leads
Renal Denervation Devices
EnligHTN
Iberis
Paradise
Symplicity
Vessix (V2)
Recent Clinical Trials in Nerve Denervation Technologies
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Drives the Market for
Renal Denervation Technologies Market
EXHIBIT 2: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
Ageing Demographics to Propel the Demand for Renal Denervation
Devices
EXHIBIT 3: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Rising Obesity Incidence Spurs the Demand for Renal Denervation
Technologies Market
EXHIBIT 5: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
EXHIBIT 6: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 7: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
Regulatory Approvals to Remain a Focal Point
Breakthrough Designations for Renal Denervation Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiofrequency
Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Radiofrequency Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound Based
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Infusion
Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Micro-Infusion Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound
Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound
Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound
Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound
Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound
Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 29: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound
Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 31: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based
and Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Renal Denervation
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based and
Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 37: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based
and Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Radiofrequency Based,
Ultrasound Based and Micro-Infusion Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Renal
Denervation Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based
and Micro-Infusion Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 13
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959885/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________