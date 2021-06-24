Global Phase Change Memory Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phase Change Memory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW
The growing trend towards integrating new memory technologies therefore bodes well for new generation memory technologies and leading the way is PCM. The growing demand for advanced memory technologies capable of meeting HPC memory requirements bodes well for increased opportunities and growth of PCM. PCM has the potential to replace existing DRAM and revolutionize the way servers are built. PCM can reduce the magnitude the power consumed and also the amount of space consumed by servers. Also PCM is highly scalable and reliable than flash memory and is suitable for use in large systems such as storage servers.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phase Change Memory estimated at US$407 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.5% over the analysis period. PCM as DRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 46.1% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCM as SRAM segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Phase Change Memory market.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
- The Phase Change Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 56.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.5% and 40.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
PCM as Flash Memory Segment to Reach $643.1 Million by 2026
- Phase-change memory expedites random access time and write/read throughput along with offering other features such as bit granularity, enhanced endurance and direct write. The integration of DRAM and flash memory can offer superior functionality that replaces flash and some functions of DRAM. In the global PCM as Flash Memory segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 41.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$676.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured)
- BAE Systems PLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- IBM Corporation
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Importance Memory in Computing
COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID
Outlook. How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption
& Unbelievable Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth
in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
EXHIBIT 3: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19
Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/
Country
How Semiconductors & Electronics Are Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 5: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Phase Change Memory (PCM): Definition, Scope, Evolution,
Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based
Opportunities for the Evolution of PCM
EXHIBIT 6: Rise of High Performance Computing Opens Doors for
Exploiting Novel Memory Architecture & Solutions: Global High
Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters
to Spur Growth of PCM
Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for
Datacenters
This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage
Solutions
EXHIBIT 7: As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become
Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations Needing
Novel New Generation Memory Technologies: Global Datacenter
IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through
2022
Rapid Development of Internet of Things Devices to Spur Demand
for Phase Change Memory
EXHIBIT 8: The Growing IoT Ecosystem Creates an Urgent Need for
Novel Memory Solutions: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In
Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023
Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM
Growing Demand for Non-Von Neumann Computing to Overcome Memory
Bottlenecks in Von Neumann Model Offers Robust Potential for
Growth of PCM
Brain-Inspired Computing: A New Innovation Using Phase-Change
Memory
Expanding Applications to Spur Medium to Long-Term Growth in
the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for PCM as DRAM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as DRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for PCM as SRAM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as SRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PCM as Flash
Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as Flash Memory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for PCM as SCM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as SCM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change Memory
by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory
and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change Memory
by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash
Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash
Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash
Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash
Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash
Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash
Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash
Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change Memory
by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory
and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change Memory
by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as
Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as
SCM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as
Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as
SCM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as
Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as
SCM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 10
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________