North America ATV and UTV Market Report 2021 Featuring CFmoto, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Suzuki Motors, BRP, Textron, and Deere & Co

ATV and UTV market in North America is evaluated to showcase a CAGR of 5.70% in the years 2021-2028. The United States and Canada outline the market in this region.



In the United States, the surge in recreational parks for ATV ridings is a major factor augmenting the growth of the studied market. For instance, the country expanded recreational opportunities on public lands by adding more miles to over 19 national recreational trails. Furthermore, several leading ATV and UTV manufacturers are organizing racing championships, which is likely to enhance the demand for these utility vehicles.



Additionally, economic development has resulted in a rise in disposable income among consumers. This increases the demand for these vehicles for various applications. Above all, upgrading design standards for UTV manufacturing for defense purposes is another factor estimated to propel the ATV and UTV market on a growth trajectory.



Likewise, numerous multinational manufacturing enterprises are launching new utility vehicles across Canada. This is likely to enhance the adoption rate of ATVs and UTVs across the country. For instance, earlier, Mahindra, an Indian car manufacturer, launched its side-by-side UTV named Roxor. Hence, these activities are anticipated to offer several opportunities for the ATV and UTV market within Canada.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The renowned companies thriving in the ATV and UTV market consist of CFmoto, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Suzuki Motors Corporation, BRP Inc, Textron Inc, and Deere & Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America ATV and UTV Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Growing Use of Atvs on Uneven Roads

2.1.2. Increase in ATV Experience Zones

2.1.3. Growing Penetration of Cvts in Atvs

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on ATV and UTV Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Government Regulations

2.4.2. Price

2.4.3. Application

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.7.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.7.3. New Product Launches

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Popularity of Adventure Sports

2.8.2. Increasing ATV and UTV Use in Military

2.8.3. Government Rules Supporting Atvs and Utvs

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Driving Ban in Wildlife Areas

2.9.2. High Maintenance Cost

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Production of Safer Atvs and Utvs



3. North America ATV and UTV Market - by Vehicle Type

3.1. ATV

3.2. UTV



4. North America ATV and UTV Market - by Displacement

4.1. Under 400 (Cc)

4.2. 400-800(Cc)

4.3. Over 800 (Cc)



5. North America ATV and UTV Market - by Fuel Type

5.1. Gasoline-Powered

5.2. Diesel-Powered

5.3. Electric-Powered

5.4. Solar-Powered



6. North America ATV and UTV Market - by Application

6.1. Utility

6.2. Sports

6.3. Others



7. North America ATV and UTV Market - by End-User

7.1. Agriculture

7.2. Military

7.3. Mountaineering

7.4. Others



8. North America ATV and UTV Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. Country Analysis

8.1.1. United States

8.1.2. Canada



9. Competitive Landscape

BRP Inc

Cfmoto

Deere & Company

Hisun

Honda Motor Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kubota Corporation

Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd

Polaris Industries Inc

Suzuki Motors Corporation

Textron Inc (Artic Cat)

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

