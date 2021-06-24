Worldwide Private LTE/5G Networks Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2021: Market will Generate $5 Billion in Network Spend in 2026 & Manufacturing will Account for Over 40% of this Spending

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE/5G Networks: Worldwide Trends and Forecasts 2021-2026 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a forecast for the number of private LTE/5G networks that will be deployed between 2021 and 2026 and the corresponding spend (capex and opex) on those networks. It provides a breakdown and analysis of trends by industry sector and by region.
Key Metrics
- Number of private LTE/5G networks
- Capex forecast
- Opex forecast
Number of networks and spend (capex and opex) by sector:
- Manufacturing
- Transport
- Mining, oil and gas
- Utilities
- Public sector
- Entertainment and retail
- Healthcare
Who Should Read this Report
This report addresses the requirements of executives and analysts that are assessing the demand for private LTE/5G networks. These include:
- Senior executives of IoT and enterprise business units
- Senior executives responsible for R&D and network innovation
- Market analysts responsible for market sizing.
Key Topics Covered:
Worldwide trends
- Worldwide: the number of private LTE/5G networks will grow from a smallbase of several hundred networks in 2019 to 20 600 by the end of 20267. Worldwide: the manufacturing sector will account for the largest share (40%) of private LTE/5G networks in 2026 followed by the mining, oil and gas sector (22%)
- Worldwide: in 2026, most networks will be deployed in emerging Asia-Pacific, driven by China and its government's investment in industrial transformation
- Worldwide: combined capex and opex from private LTE/5G networks worldwide will reach USD5 billion by 2026
- Worldwide: private LTE/5G network capex will grow to USD3.1 billion worldwide in 2026 and network opex will reach USD1.9 billion
- Worldwide: the manufacturing sector will account for most of the spend on private LTE/5G networks in 2026 followed by the mining, oil and gas sector
- Worldwide: enterprises in emerging Asia-Pacific will account for 47% of spend on private LTE/5G networks in 2026 thanks to China's leadership
Sector trends
- Sector trends: the manufacturing sector is an early adopter of private LTE/5G networks, driven by requirements for mobility and cost-effective overlay networks
- Sector trends: the regional distribution of private LTE/5G networks deployed in the transport sector will remain relatively constant over the forecast period
- Sector trends: the mining, oil and gas sector provides opportunities for larger private LTE/5G networks
- Sector trends: smart grid and public safety initiatives are creating demand for private LTE and 5G networks in the utilities and public sectors
- Forecast methodology and assumptions
- Definitions
- Methodology: Private LTE/5G forecast methodology
- Worldwide: supply-side barriers for private LTE/5G networks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbynek