Worldwide Private LTE/5G Networks Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2021: Market will Generate $5 Billion in Network Spend in 2026 & Manufacturing will Account for Over 40% of this Spending

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE/5G Networks: Worldwide Trends and Forecasts 2021-2026 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a forecast for the number of private LTE/5G networks that will be deployed between 2021 and 2026 and the corresponding spend (capex and opex) on those networks. It provides a breakdown and analysis of trends by industry sector and by region.

Key Metrics

  • Number of private LTE/5G networks
  • Capex forecast
  • Opex forecast

Number of networks and spend (capex and opex) by sector:

  • Manufacturing
  • Transport
  • Mining, oil and gas
  • Utilities
  • Public sector
  • Entertainment and retail
  • Healthcare

Who Should Read this Report

This report addresses the requirements of executives and analysts that are assessing the demand for private LTE/5G networks. These include:

  • Senior executives of IoT and enterprise business units
  • Senior executives responsible for R&D and network innovation
  • Market analysts responsible for market sizing.

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide trends

  • Worldwide: the number of private LTE/5G networks will grow from a smallbase of several hundred networks in 2019 to 20 600 by the end of 20267. Worldwide: the manufacturing sector will account for the largest share (40%) of private LTE/5G networks in 2026 followed by the mining, oil and gas sector (22%)
  • Worldwide: in 2026, most networks will be deployed in emerging Asia-Pacific, driven by China and its government's investment in industrial transformation
  • Worldwide: combined capex and opex from private LTE/5G networks worldwide will reach USD5 billion by 2026
  • Worldwide: private LTE/5G network capex will grow to USD3.1 billion worldwide in 2026 and network opex will reach USD1.9 billion
  • Worldwide: the manufacturing sector will account for most of the spend on private LTE/5G networks in 2026 followed by the mining, oil and gas sector
  • Worldwide: enterprises in emerging Asia-Pacific will account for 47% of spend on private LTE/5G networks in 2026 thanks to China's leadership

Sector trends

  • Sector trends: the manufacturing sector is an early adopter of private LTE/5G networks, driven by requirements for mobility and cost-effective overlay networks
  • Sector trends: the regional distribution of private LTE/5G networks deployed in the transport sector will remain relatively constant over the forecast period
  • Sector trends: the mining, oil and gas sector provides opportunities for larger private LTE/5G networks
  • Sector trends: smart grid and public safety initiatives are creating demand for private LTE and 5G networks in the utilities and public sectors
  • Forecast methodology and assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Methodology: Private LTE/5G forecast methodology
  • Worldwide: supply-side barriers for private LTE/5G networks

