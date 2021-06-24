Worldwide Private LTE/5G Networks Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2021: Market will Generate $5 Billion in Network Spend in 2026 & Manufacturing will Account for Over 40% of this Spending

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE/5G Networks: Worldwide Trends and Forecasts 2021-2026 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a forecast for the number of private LTE/5G networks that will be deployed between 2021 and 2026 and the corresponding spend (capex and opex) on those networks. It provides a breakdown and analysis of trends by industry sector and by region.

Key Metrics

Number of private LTE/5G networks

Capex forecast

Opex forecast

Number of networks and spend (capex and opex) by sector:

Manufacturing

Transport

Mining, oil and gas

Utilities

Public sector

Entertainment and retail

Healthcare

Who Should Read this Report

This report addresses the requirements of executives and analysts that are assessing the demand for private LTE/5G networks. These include:

Senior executives of IoT and enterprise business units

Senior executives responsible for R&D and network innovation

Market analysts responsible for market sizing.

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide trends

Worldwide: the number of private LTE/5G networks will grow from a smallbase of several hundred networks in 2019 to 20 600 by the end of 20267. Worldwide: the manufacturing sector will account for the largest share (40%) of private LTE/5G networks in 2026 followed by the mining, oil and gas sector (22%)

Worldwide: in 2026, most networks will be deployed in emerging Asia-Pacific, driven by China and its government's investment in industrial transformation

Worldwide: combined capex and opex from private LTE/5G networks worldwide will reach USD5 billion by 2026

Worldwide: private LTE/5G network capex will grow to USD3.1 billion worldwide in 2026 and network opex will reach USD1.9 billion

Worldwide: the manufacturing sector will account for most of the spend on private LTE/5G networks in 2026 followed by the mining, oil and gas sector

Worldwide: enterprises in emerging Asia-Pacific will account for 47% of spend on private LTE/5G networks in 2026 thanks to China's leadership

Sector trends

Sector trends: the manufacturing sector is an early adopter of private LTE/5G networks, driven by requirements for mobility and cost-effective overlay networks

Sector trends: the regional distribution of private LTE/5G networks deployed in the transport sector will remain relatively constant over the forecast period

Sector trends: the mining, oil and gas sector provides opportunities for larger private LTE/5G networks

Sector trends: smart grid and public safety initiatives are creating demand for private LTE and 5G networks in the utilities and public sectors

Forecast methodology and assumptions

Definitions

Methodology: Private LTE/5G forecast methodology

Worldwide: supply-side barriers for private LTE/5G networks

