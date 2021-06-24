Middle East 5G, Data Consumption and Monetisation Connected Consumer Survey 2020-2021: Focus on Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, & United Arab Emirates

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: 5G, Data Consumption and Monetisation in the Middle East" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in the Middle East. In particular, it focuses on data consumption and monetisation, and the impact of 5G on customer satisfaction metrics. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research.

Survey data coverage:

The research was conducted between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-Internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 750 respondents per country, and 3750 respondents in the region.

This report provides:

An assessment of the adoption of 4G and 5G and their impact on mobile users' spending and satisfaction

Insights into subscribers' awareness of 5G and their interest in 5G use cases

Analysis of mobile data usage patterns among respondents and how they are affected by data pricing.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the mobile data usage patterns among respondents, and how

does data pricing affect these patterns?

What impact do 4G and 5G have on mobile users' spending and customer satisfaction metrics?

What is the level of awareness of 5G technology among respondents, and to what extent are customers willing for pay for new 5G use cases?

Who Should Read this Report

Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding data usage and spending trends, the level of awareness and adoption of 5G and how it impacts customer satisfaction metrics.

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities.

Countries Covered

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

UAE

