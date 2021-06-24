Walmart Extends Use of the Inovalon ONE® Platform

BOWIE, Md., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced an expansion and extension of the long-term engagement with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to provide cloud-based capabilities through the Inovalon ONE® Platform in its extensive network of pharmacies nationwide as part of its data-driven strategy to improve outcomes and economics for its customers.



Under the agreement, Walmart will extend its engagement into 2028 and will look to expand its use of Inovalon’s cloud-based capabilities through the Inovalon ONE® Platform by extending the use of ScriptMed® Cloud to empower the clinical care management of complex patient populations served by Walmart’s extensive nationwide network of retail pharmacies and to add additional advanced Inovalon ONE® Platform functionality.

The broader Inovalon and Walmart engagement was initiated in 2020 with the implementation of Inovalon’s ScriptMed® Cloud offering, a configuration of the Inovalon ONE® Platform designed to combine analytically driven care protocols with superior quality, operational processes, and cost efficiencies.

“We are committed to a patient-centric approach to dispensing medicine that makes it easy, convenient and fast for our customers to get the medications they need to improve their health,” said Mike Adloo, senior director of Health & Wellness, Walmart.

“Walmart has an impressive track record of innovative approaches to serving their customers, which is providing measurable value to the marketplace,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer of Inovalon. “We are honored to work with Walmart and are eager to further contribute to their mission of delivering quality care with the Inovalon ONE® Platform.”

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 580,000 clinical facilities, 336 million Americans, and 62 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

