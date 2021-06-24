Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During 2021-2027

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Coffee Market 2021-2027 by Bean Type, Coffee Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Coffee Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

Saudi Arabia coffee market grew at a considerable rate in recent years on the back of changing consumer preferences, fast-paced lifestyle, and growing working-class population. Additionally, the coffee market across the country is majorly import-driven. African, Asian, and Latin American nations are the major exporters of coffee across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the spread of COVID-19 led to an unreasonable hike in the coffee market, owing to 'stringent nation-wide lockdown policy' adopted by the Saudi government, which resulted in, unnecessary piling of packed food items which also includes instant coffee packs and pouches by the inhabitants of the country during 2020.

By distribution channel, hypermarket/supermarket bagged the highest revenue share in 2020, on account of limitless buying option available, in comparison to its counterpart i.e. online platform combined with lack of trust while making payments via digital platforms. However, the online channel is projected to witness significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years, owing to contact-less buying/delivery and cash-less transactions options.

Further, based on bean types, Arabica occupied the majority of revenue share in 2020, and the same trend is expected during the forthcoming years, owing to end-consumer taste combined with health benefits for such bean type as Arabica is much sweeter and has more lipid contents than its other counterparts i.e. Robusta, Liberica, and Excelsa. Additionally, the higher acid content in Arabica beans makes it perfect for improving the taste of wines and chocolates. Hence, Arabica is highly demanded in the F&B industry of Saudi Arabia.

Study Coverage

Saudi Arabia coffee market report comprehensively covers the market by coffee types, bean types, distribution channel, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Revenues By Bean Types, Coffee Types, Distribution Channel, Applications and Regions for the Period 2017-2027

Market Drivers & Restraints

Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Trends & Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Shares, by Company

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

The report covers the detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Beans Types Arabica Robusta Others

By Coffee Types Ground Coffee Instant Coffee Whole-Bean Coffee Pod & Capsules

By Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket Online Channels Cafe and Food Services Others

By Applications Hot Coffee Cold Coffee

By Regions Central Region Southern Region Eastern Region Western Region



Companies Mentioned

Baja Food Industries Co.

Food Empire Holdings Ltd.

Hintz Foodstuff Production GmbH

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Nestle S.A.

Power Root (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Saudi Goody Products Marketing Company

Societe Est. Michel Najjar Sal

The J.M. Sucker Company

Yousef Al Rajhi Group

Zino Davidoff Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0wng