Celona Extends Edgeless Enterprise Vision by Simplifying the Provisioning and Management of Devices on Private Mobile Networks

“The use of eSIMs represents a significant market shift in advancing how devices are bootstrapped and managed on private cellular networks,” said Mehmet Yavuz, Co-Founder and CTO of Celona. “At Celona we are uniquely focused on simplifying the deployment and streamlining the end-to-end operation of private mobile networks by eliminating many of the friction points that have historically inhibited widespread adoption.”

The immediate availability of eSIM technology propels Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise vision to transition enterprise networks from a traditional, monolithic hardware-based infrastructure to a cloud-native, software-defined network architecture. By using software-based eSIMs, device provisioning for private mobile networks can be effectively centralized and automated.

Instead of manually configuring and shipping physical SIM cards, enterprise IT staff can now provide users with QR activation codes that can be easily scanned. This triggers the secure download and installation of the requisite SIM profile for a given client device. In live field-testing Celona has demonstrated successful interoperability between its private mobile network platform and leading CBRS-capable devices, such as the Apple iPhone, Apple iPad and the new Zebra T26 touch computer.

Going forward, Celona is working with leading mobile device management (MDM) solutions to automatically push activation codes directly to devices, giving enterprises unprecedented control and scalability in the client onboarding process.

Implemented properly, eSIMs can increase flexibility, optimize cost, and add longevity to cellular-capable IoT systems. eSIMs are ideal for IoT devices that tend to have very long lifetimes, making it easier to deal with changes.

This makes eSIMs particularly attractive to manufacturers for lowering operational costs and simplifying logistics. and for retailers looking to increase responsiveness and agility as they constantly shift mobile devices across different locations.

And for large-scale deployments, especially those with devices in hard-to-reach locations, being able to change subscriptions with an over the air update can save a considerable time and money versus the cost of sending personnel to swap out physical SIM cards.

“The market is going to eat this up,” said Will Townsend, senior analyst, Carriers and Enterprise Networking, at Moor Insights and Strategy. “One of the biggest challenges IT staff have is troubleshooting device connectivity issues. Any technology that streamlines the client access and provisioning process is a big win for the enterprise. This is one of them.”

