GeoSolar Technologies Files for Patent on Its Proprietary Whole-Home, Zero-Carbon, Sustainable Energy System

DENVER, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. (“GST” or the “Company”), a climate change solutions company focused on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from the built environment, has filed for patent protection with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of key technology related to its proprietary whole-home, zero-carbon, sustainable energy system. The new patent application covers an energy system that distributes air, water, electricity and/or refrigerant to a residential or commercial building.

The GeoSolarPlus® (“GSP”) is believed to be the first system capable of providing clean, renewable energy required by a standard resident. As a smart home energy management system that produces healthy indoor air quality and sustainable electricity, the GSP functions comprehensively as a grid interactive efficient building. Developed in part by notable climate scientist, engineer and zero-carbon home advocate Norbert Klebl, the proprietary solution implements both photovoltaic (“PV”) and geothermal components in a smart, whole-home, digitally-controlled and integrated system. The GSP can be installed in new or existing homes and buildings, delivering carbon-free, sustainable energy produced on-site without utility costs or carbon emissions, ultimately allowing the unit to provide more clean energy than it uses.

The comprehensive GSP system is comprised of a total of seven unique components: rooftop mounted solar PV panels, geothermal ground loops, Air Purification system, DC backup battery, LED lighting, insulation upgrade, and updated windows.

Fossil-fueled homes have been shown to be toxic to the environment and account for a large share of greenhouse gas emissions. Recent studies highlight the many health issues that are associated with gas combustion within the home, a number of which are directly connected to heating and cooking. In an effort to combat this ubiquitous issue, GeoSolar Technologies has created the GSP, based on new technologies and lowered costs of solar panels and batteries. Homeowners that purchase the comprehensive system can expect their homes to be converted to zero-carbon at a reasonable cost with minimal disruption.

“This patent application is a major step toward ensuring the tremendous value of our technology is recognized and defensible,” said GeoSolar Technologies CEO Stone Douglass. “The all-clean, solar-powered, electric system provided by our technology is the future of renewable energy, for both new and existing homes and buildings. While many companies have been successful independently installing either rooftop photovoltaic or geothermal systems for heating and cooling, none have integrated all the key components needed to achieve net-zero energy in a smart, digital system. Not only is our proprietary system environmentally and economically friendly, but it also provides a number of direct health benefits to the homebuyers. We have already commenced the first official GSP installations in select locations and look forward ramping up our sales efforts over the coming months.”

GST’s pending patent includes:

System to Decarbonize, Ventilate, and Electrify a Dwelling – This technology provides an energy system that distributes air, water, electricity and/or refrigerant to a building (e.g., home, residential building) in a manner that is significantly more efficient than conventional approaches. When installed, the system significantly reduces the operating costs associated with heating, ventilation and air conditioning as well as heating and/or cooling water.

About GeoSolar Technologies

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. is a climate change solutions company focused on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from the built environment. Founded in Denver, Colorado, GeoSolar Technologies is the first company to combine geothermal, solar and other renewable technologies to provide a whole-home green energy system. The company's patent-pending GeoSolarPlus® home design generates enough renewable energy to heat, cool, power and purify newly built and existing homes with no carbon emissions or utility bills. GeoSolarPlus® homes are self-sustaining, improve quality of life, increase home value and are good for the planet. Learn more at www.geosolarplus.org.

