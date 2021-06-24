Celona Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Support the Deployment of Private 5G Networks

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the leading innovator of private 5G architecture solutions, today announced it is joining the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program to fast track the digital transformation of smart cities and spaces. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative and leading 5G solutions, Celona’s industry-first integrated solution architecture for private 5G can help cities, municipalities and enterprises enable predictable wireless connectivity for the latest generation of digital initiatives.



“We see private 5G becoming a strategic asset for smart cities across the United States,” said Mehmet Yavuz, co-founder and CTO of Celona. “Joining the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a testament to the unique solution our engineering team has been able to bring to market in record time. Our technology and go-to-market strategy have been designed to improve time-to-implementation via proven solutions across a growing set of technology ecosystem partners.”

Today, approximately 55% of the world’s population lives in cities, with that number to potentially reach 68% by 2050, according to the United Nations. Managing the resources and operations of so many large cities can only be cost-effective and efficient if they are automated and connected. This realization has prompted significant investment in order to achieve these technical goals. So much so that a recent analysis from Frost & Sullivan found global smart cities can spur $2.46 trillion in business opportunities by 2025 (September 2020).

As communities look to generate greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability in their municipal infrastructure, Celona offers them a solution that is available today to enable secure wireless connectivity to mobile and IoT initiatives provided by their technology providers and system integrator partners.

Celona’s solution is the first-of-its kind to tightly integrate network and cellular wireless functions with AI orchestration. Based on an all-in-one platform and taking advantage of private spectrum options for private 5G, such as the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum in the United States, its wireless solution delivers unprecedented range and predictability of operation to mobile devices and IoT infrastructure for smart cities, outdoor campus sites, enterprises, and industrial settings.

Launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design, and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members looking for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services across multiple verticals.

Celona is pleased to join the Qualcomm Smart City Accelerator Program to contribute to Qualcomm Technologies’ growing ecosystem of hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies.

“We are pleased to have Celona join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program because together we can enable breakthroughs in private wireless and 5G connectivity and usher in a new era of possibilities for city infrastructure and connected services,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and Head of Smart Cities at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Celona’s unique enterprise-ready solution architecture powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative and cutting-edge 5G solutions gives our IoT ecosystem access to the highest levels of predictability for their performance while providing a cost-effective solution for scaling the next generation of smart cities.”

Qualcomm Technologies’ smart city solutions enable intelligent network connectivity and edge processing solutions in cities across the globe. With a full suite of wide- and local-area connectivity processing technologies, Qualcomm Technologies helps to bring efficiency, safety, and innovation to fast-growing urban environments to empower cities to develop sustainable solutions that minimize total cost of ownership with an eye to the future.

As the cornerstone for Celona’s architecture, the company’s patent pending MicroSlicing™ technology has been designed with critical applications and services in mind. By translating 5G Network Slicing principles to enterprise networks, MicroSlicing policies can be designed to support multiple use cases within the same private cellular network – from video surveillance cameras and in-vehicle connectivity to automated guided vehicle connectivity and private Push-to-Talk and VoIP communications. With Celona MicroSlicing, smart cities and their partners can onboard new digital initiatives without requiring complete re-configuration and optimization of an existing wireless infrastructure.

To see Celona’s solution architecture and its unique MicroSlicing technology in action, please visit celona.io/journey. Interested parties can also learn more by contacting Celona at hello@celona.io or by visiting Celona’s booth in Hall 2.1, Stand 2.1B22Ex at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from Monday, June 28th to Thursday, July 1, 2021.

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on accelerating the adoption of business-critical apps on enterprise wireless and helping organizations implement a new generation of digital business initiatives. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of 5G cellular wireless technology by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm Advantage Network are programs of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.