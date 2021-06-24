Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Stifel Investor Summit

CAMP HILL, Pa. , June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the 2021 Stifel WasteExpo Investor Summit on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger will participate in a fireside chat at 11:35 am ET. This webcast will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/wexpo9/hsc/1754088.

Further, Clean Earth President David Stanton will represent Harsco on the “PFAS - Being Part of the Solution” panel at 5:55 pm ET. To access this webcast, please use: https://wsw.com/webcast/wexpo9/panel4/2142896.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

